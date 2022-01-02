Contacts, tampons, quarantines: 10 things to know. New rules – Chronicle

Florence, January 1, 2022 – Ten Faq (i.e. questions and answers) updated to the most recent provisions in the fight against Covid, national and regional, of 29 December: theordinance number 66 of the president Eugenio Giani, which specifies the new modalities of diagnosis of positive cases and close contacts, the tracking methods and i end of isolation and end of quarantine criteria, and the dpcm with the containment measures of the epidemic.

1) I am a close contact of a positive case, what should I do?

– If not vaccinated or who has not completed the primary vaccination course (ie has received only one vaccine dose of the two scheduled) or who has completed the primary vaccine course less than 14 days: the current extent of the quarantine provided for in the duration of 10 days from the last exposure to the case, at the end of which period a molecular or antigen test is performed with a negative result

– If you have completed the primary vaccination cycle for more than 120 days, and that the green pass is still valid, if asymptomatic: the quarantine lasts 5 days, provided that a molecular or antigen test is performed at the end of this period with a negative result

– If asymptomatic that:

• received the booster dose, or

• completed the primary vaccination course within the previous 120 days, or

• recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection within the previous 120 days,

the quarantine does not apply and it is mandatory to wear FFP2 type respiratory protection devices for at least 10 days from the last exposure to the case. The self-monitoring period ends on day 5.









Carry out a rapid or molecular antigen test for the detection of the Sars-Cov-2 antigen at the first appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last close contact with subjects confirmed positive for Covid 19.

(Ministry of Health Circular 0060136-30 / 12/2021)

2) I am a positive, I have finished the period of isolation, what buffer do I have to do to formally close it?

Both molecular and antigenic products can work well, it will be the doctor’s responsibility to indicate what is necessary in the prescription.

3) I have my doctor’s request for a swab, what should I do?

You must connect to the “book tampons” site of the Tuscany Region, the site will automatically recognize the type of tampon from the electronic recipe number and will allow you to make a reservation.

4) I did a self-administered test purchased, I tested positive, what should I do?

Contact your doctor who will evaluate the indication to carry out a confirmation swab, making the request.









5) I am an ultra-frail person who has had contact with a positive person, should I have a swab? Which?

Your doctor will evaluate the type of tampon and ask you for it.

6) I made an antigenic swab at the pharmacy and I tested positive, do I also have to make a molecular swab for confirmation?

No, it is not indicated.

7) I have a cough, fever and cold I did a purchased test and I tested negative, is it enough to be sure of the negativity?

It is advisable to contact your doctor.

8) I am a positive case, how long is my isolation?

– If you have previously received the booster dose, or have completed the vaccination course for less than 120 days, isolation can be reduced from 10 to 7 days, as long as they have always been asymptomatic, or have been asymptomatic for at least 3 days and on the condition that, at the end of this period, a molecular or antigenic test is performed with negative.

– In all other cases the isolation lasts 10 days at the end of which a swab must be repeated for the verification of negativization.

The type of test must be prescribed by the doctor

(Ministry of Health Circular 0060136-30 / 12/2021)









9) What should I do to perform a rapid molecular or antigenic swab?

To carry out the test with the regional health service must belong to the categories indicated above (symptomatic, end of isolation, positive to a self-administered test, high-risk patients according to the doctor’s evaluation) and with the request of the Doctor book the appointment of the test on the “book tampons” portal of the Tuscany Region.

Tuscany Region (https://prenotatampone.sanita.toscana.it).

10) Sand I perform a swab in pharmacies, structures of voluntary associations, general practitioners, pediatricians of free choice, do I have to take care of reporting the result of the swab to the ASL?

No. These structures are required to enter in real time on regional computer systems, the results of the tests performed (both in case of negative and positive)