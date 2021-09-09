Contagion, 10 years ago the film on the pandemic was released: 8 curiosities

On 9 September 2011, “Contagion”, the film by Steven Soderbergh, which returned to the fore in early 2020, after the outbreak of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, was released in Italian and US theaters, for its plot that seemed to have predicted what would happen less 9 years later. The protagonist of the film is the MEV-1 virus which spreads from animals to people in Hong Kong, killing tens of millions of men and women around the world. With an exceptional cast (Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet and Bryan Cranston), “Contagion” was able to relate in a realistic way the birth and development of a pandemic, thanks also to the consultancy of experts from the American CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention): what you see in the film has a lot in common with the Covid-19 pandemic. In the spring of 2020, “Contagion” shot to the top of the charts of the most viewed movies on streaming services.

The aspects in common with the coronavirus pandemic

The MEV-1 virus has several things in common with the coronavirus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic. First of all the provenance: a bat (which in the film comes into contact with a pig). Then also the mode of attack of the virus, which affects the respiratory system, as in the case of the coronavirus, causing symptoms identical to those manifested by hospitalized for Covid-19, therefore high fever and cough, but much more lethal: unlike of the coronavirus lead to death in a very short time, and when they appear they make the skin of the infected appear similar to that of zombies. And finally the place from which everything starts, the East, a Hong Kong casino for the film, Wuhan for the coronavirus.

Scientific accuracy

To achieve the scientific accuracy for which the film is valued, the production enlisted the advice of experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States public health control body, which has the task of monitoring, preventing and suggesting the most appropriate interventions in the event of widespread contagion and epidemics.

The inspiration

The film’s scientific advisor, Dr. Ian Lipkin (director of Columbia University’s School of Public Health), has always admitted that the film’s virus is inspired in some ways by Malaysia’s Nipah virus, which spread in the late 1990s. from pigs to farmers.

The “premonition” of countermeasures

The screenwriter Scott Z. Burns also imagined all the countermeasures that the world should have taken: the protagonists, as happened in reality with the coronavirus, find themselves having to face the new concept of “social distancing”, with spasmodic research of gloves and masks, with the alarm bell that goes off in the mind with every cough and, of course, the run-up to the purchase of basic necessities.

The title is a kind of acronym

The title of the film is the result of a kind of acronym consisting of nine non-initial letters. On some of the Contagion posters, in fact, you can see the names of nine cities, all victims of the infection: Macao, Hong Kong, London, Atlanta, San Francisco, Chicago, Paris, Tokyo and Geneva. By highlighting a letter within each city placed one below the other, the word “Contagion” appears.