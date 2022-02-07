Contagion, Steven Soderbergh reveals the one detail his film failed to guess

Steven Soderbergh returns to talk about Contagion and what the film just could not guess when portraying a situation like that of the pandemic.

Steven Soderbergh will soon be in theaters with a new movie, but for two years now, Contagion it is the title of his invoice that has made the most of talk, obviously because of his subject and the (almost disturbing) correlation to the current health situation. Yet, says the director, there is something they just misguided in that film.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, Soderbergh reveals how he was not so surprised that the film with Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and Marion Cotillard almost predicted so many aspects of what would be reality, without considering that. which would have been one of the most discussed and controversial.

“It was really obvious to us that what we thought would be a niche voice, a single off-key note within a melody – the character of Jude Law. [il blogger complottista che approfittava della situazione per trarne profitto personale] – well, we had no idea it would become a dominant note instead. That that kind of attitude, that skepticism, became the main problem“explains the director.

“It just didn’t occur to us that such a thing could happen on such a large scale“he continues, clearly referring to the no-vax movements”I believe our idea has always been that a small percentage of people who would have held that position would always be there, but that more generally people would be happy to have the option not to get sick. [o ammalarsi in forma più lieve]. Yeah well, we just didn’t get it in that sense“.