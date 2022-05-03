contagions and deaths? No, the knot of the healed – Libero Quotidiano





The epidemiological situation in Italy continues to be under control, indeed in recent days it has been slightly improving thanks to a greater number of healed than that of new cases of Covid. The currently positives have thus fallen to 1,205,102: a still high figure, which shows how Omicron and its sub-variants are still circulating strongly, but that is a significant improvement over last week.





The bulletin today, Monday 2 May, issued by the Ministry of Health gives an account of 18,896 infected, 45,512 healed and 124 dead compared to 122,444 swabs analyzed, with the positivity rate which was detected at 15.4% (+1.3 compared to yesterday). As always, the Monday data are not entirely reliable, given that the new cases are always underestimated while hospitalizations increase because those of the weekend are also counted. As regards the health system, the pressure continues to remain largely manageable, despite the slight increase: today the balance of Covid hospitalized in ordinary wards is +56 (9,794 beds currently occupied), while that of hospitalized in intensive care is +2 (368) against 32 new entries.





In the meantime, the results of the latest study conducted on Omicron by the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban in South Africa arrive: those who have fallen ill with Covid due to Omicron BA.1 have only one small protection against the two most recent sub-variants, BA.4 and BA.5. In particular, the researchers studied 39 people who had contracted Omicron BA.1 and then reinfected with BA.4 or BA.5: 24 of them were not vaccinated, while the remaining 15 had fallen ill despite having received the vaccine. Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson.



