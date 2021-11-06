Contagions and hospitalizations on the rise, the North-East case: Friuli, Alto Adige and Veneto under special surveillance

Listen to the audio version of the article

The fourth wave of Covid-19 is underway in Italy with a limited impact force compared to most European countries, thanks to the shield of the high vaccination rate (we are 83.5% of over 12 immunized). However, the parameters are growing: from the incidence, which reached 53 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, to the transmissibility index Rt which is above the epidemic threshold of 1 (it is 1.15), to hospital admissions. We are still below the critical thresholds both in the medical area and in intensive care (10% and 15% respectively). But the employment rate of intensive care units increased in one week from 3.7 to 4 percent and that of ordinary wards from 4.5 to 5.3 percent. It is the picture photographed by the last weekly monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health.

North East with special surveillance

The situation in the country is however different at the territorial level. With a special geographic area of ​​the country supervised: the North East. In fact, it is here that the epidemic runs the most and that the situation is most worrying even at the hospital level. The alarm is greater in Friuli Venezia Giulia and Alto Adige. But the trend is rapidly deteriorating also in Veneto. So much so that the governor Luca Zaia has already put his hands forward and warned: «Veneto remains white but it is not something written in stone. If we continue like this, some color changes could happen in a few weeks ».

Alto Adige, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Veneto at the top for infections

Let’s start with the infections. According to the data of the ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring (updated to 4 November) in first place in Italy is South Tyrol at 189 per 100 thousand inhabitants (they were 101.7 the previous week). In this regard, it should be remembered that the province of Bolzano is in the penultimate place in Italy for vaccination rate (only 77.2% of over 12s are immunized). On the contagion front, Friuli Venezia Giulia follows with 139.6 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (they were 96.5 a week ago). A surge mainly driven by the Trieste case. In fact, in the Julian province the new positives, after the wave of protests in the streets against the green pass, have reached the record number of 409 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. But Gorizia also worries (136). It is no coincidence that the two provinces border on Slovenia where the epidemic gallops (we are at over 800 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants). In third place nationally is Veneto at 75.3. With the province of Padua (104) to be most affected.

Hospitalizations on the rise

As is known, there is a time lag between infections and hospitalizations. The latter are for the moment under control. After all, to change color and go from the white area (with fewer restrictions) to the yellow one (mask required even outdoors) a region must not only exceed 50 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants, but also both thresholds for occupancy of beds. in hospital (15% in ordinary wards and 10% in intensive care). None of the three regions is really at risk for the moment. But it is no coincidence that South Tyrol has the highest employment rate in Italy in ordinary wards (it is 11.6%, even if hospitalizations in the medical area are under control at 3.8%) and that Friuli Venezia Giulia is close to the limit of intensive care (we are at 9.1%, while the situation of the ordered wards still seems manageable with 7.7%).

Zaia: + 50% intensive care in Veneto in one week

The Veneto scenario on the hospitalization front is much better for the moment. The occupancy rate of the beds is 3.1% in ordinary wards and 3.9% in intensive care. Yet the signs are of rapid growth. It was Governor Zaia himself who emphasized how “the occupation of intensive care by Covid-19 patients in Veneto has increased by 50% in one week, from 30 to 46 patients”.