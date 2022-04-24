Contagions are decreasing (-17%) but the elderly are increasingly in the crosshairs: 135 cases in 24 hours – Chronicle

Arezzo, 24 April 2022 – The decline is there and it can be seen. But the game is not yet won. It is there, on the edge of the Cesarini area, the famous final minutes of a football match, with a trend that seems established and a non-armored result. The numbers? The week that ended yesterday showed 2,316 new positives. Numbers still high but which, remember, must be balanced with their severity: minimal, just think of hospitalizations, now reduced to the bone.

Let’s take as a comparison for once the balance of 15 days ago, the week before Easter, just to have a more dilated observatory. Then the new positives were 2816. The difference is not imperceptible: the drop is 17.8%. Let’s try to consider the average: the famous quota compared to one hundred thousand inhabitants. Then it was 840 and today it is 691. But prudence is never too much.

For example, the variable of the two holidays weighs on this week: we know that Sunday or even Easter tampons are now rarefied. Fewer tampons, fewer infections. And it is still a direct relationship. The average of the positives on the tests fails to drop below 17%: never, not even with the micronized data of a Monday or even Easter Monday. Indeed, in recent days we have returned a couple of times above 20%.

Covid goes away but sells its L dearly. It is difficult not to think, for example, of the department of the Cruccia closed to visits and returned to communicate with relatives via telephone. But the real warning is another: and it hides in the immune defense of those who have already taken the third dose for several months. In a word: the elderly. Yesterday we had reached 130 infected in the age group from 70 years upwards. Yesterday a further jump, up to almost 140.

The impression is that vaccination coverage has been reduced for the most vulnerable :; who are the elderly but also those who have pathologies that make them less strong. And that is exactly the range for which the campaign for the fourth dose started. A campaign that, based on the data provided, is now proceeding not in slow motion but almost, certainly far from the rhythms held by the third dose in the first months of application.

Even those who have never had reservations about vaccination, now hesitates, thinks about it, perhaps the problem of coverage that goes beyond the summer arises. The consequences for now are colds or a little more, severe cases are or very few. But is it the right way?