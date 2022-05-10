contagions in decline and positivity rate at 13.5%. Possible vaccine Omicron chants at all in September

The Covid-19 emergency continues in Italy and in the world. In our country, 17,155 new cases and 84 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours. This is what emerges from yesterday’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health: rate of positivity drops to 13.5%. Here are the details of the infections region by region:

Lombardy: +2.351

Veneto: +1.119

Campania: +1.828

Emilia Romagna: +2.095

Lazio: +1.762

Piedmont: +1.014

Tuscany: +750

Sicily: +1.227

Puglia: +1.209

Liguria: +344

Brands: +580

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +157

Abruzzo: +585

Calabria: + 694

Umbria: +359

PA Bolzano: +99

Sardinia: +500

PA Trento: +66

Basilicata: +274

Molise: +119

Aosta Valley: +27

“After June 15 there will be the conditions to reach one summer without restrictions “, says Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa. Also after June 15, the vaccine requirement for teachers and ATA staff should fall. Experts warn of a possible new wave after the summer caused by subvariants by Omicron. Palù (Aifa): “Probable vaccine anti Omicron for everyone from September “.

Worldwide 518,055,132 infections and 6,253,570 deaths. Still emergency in China: new restrictions a Shanghaito Beijing another 50 cases undermine the government’s Covid zero strategy.