contagions in decline and positivity rate at 13.5%. Possible vaccine Omicron chants at all in September

The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world updates today, Tuesday 10 May 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health 17,155 cases and 84 deaths. Positive rate 13.5%. Undersecretary Costa: “After June 15, conditions for summer without restrictions”. Experts warn about the risk of a worsening of the pandemic after the summer with Omicron variants under observation. Palù (Aifa): “Possible anti Omicron vaccine for all in autumn”. Vaccine for teachers and Ata, after June 15th the obligation is over.

Worldwide 518,055,132 infections and 6,253,570 deaths. In China, new restrictions in Shanghai, another 50 cases in Beijing.

