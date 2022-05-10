contagions in decline and positivity rate at 13.5%. Possible vaccine Omicron chants at all in September
The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world updates today, Tuesday 10 May 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health 17,155 cases and 84 deaths. Positive rate 13.5%. Undersecretary Costa: “After June 15, conditions for summer without restrictions”. Experts warn about the risk of a worsening of the pandemic after the summer with Omicron variants under observation. Palù (Aifa): “Possible anti Omicron vaccine for all in autumn”. Vaccine for teachers and Ata, after June 15th the obligation is over.
Worldwide 518,055,132 infections and 6,253,570 deaths. In China, new restrictions in Shanghai, another 50 cases in Beijing.
Covid in Veneto, today 5,719 and another 9 deaths
There are 5,719 new coronavirus infections today 10 May in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are another 9 deaths. In the Venetian hospitals 497 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 24 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 104 positive patients. Yesterday 750 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.
Hope: “Concentrated mortality between 83-85 years, fourth life-saving dose”
“In these hours, on my public occasions, I appeal for the according to booster for people over 80, for those who live in RSA and 60-69 year olds with frailty. People still need to be informed. Mortality fluctuates between 83, 84, 85 years, and boostering can save lives ”. This was underlined by the Minister of Health Roberto Hopein his speech at the conference “From the pandemic to the PNRR: how to communicate health to citizens” in Rome in the Chamber.
Covid in China, cases still boom in Shanghai: about three thousand in 24 hours
There China on Monday registered just over 3,400 cases of Covid-19 with internal transmission, of which 349 confirmed and 3,077 asymptomatic: the National Health Commission reported in its daily updates. Of the confirmed infections, 234 refer to Shanghai and to seven other provinces or regions, including Beijing (61) ed Henan (25). The Chinese financial hub also ascertained 2,780 asymptomatic carriers, as well as 6 further deaths.
Garattini (Mario Negri): “Trust in vaccines before thinking about antivirals”
“For now, while remembering that in the face of ongoing studies we may have new data capable of changing these conclusions, it is better to have faith in vaccines, before thinking about other solutions”. This is the conclusion to which the pharmacologist approves Silvio Garattinipresident of the Mario Negri Irccs Institute, in an intervention published on The print in which he explores the potential of anti-viral drugs SARS-CoV-2. Products that can be divided into two categories: monoclonal antibodies and chemical synthesis products that interfere with the reproduction of the virus “. monoclonal antibodies, points out, “they have largely lost their antiviral effect against the Omicron variants.” For the second category of drugs, he specifies, “these are products that reduce viral multiplication only if treatment begins quickly after the infection, in any case within 5 days. Of course, they do not replace vaccines because their effect does not last over time”.
Unvaccinated dentist accused of abusive practice, studio seized
He was not vaccinated against Covid but continued to work as dentist. A professional with a clinic in the province of Vicenza, and suspended from the Order of Doctors, was identified by the financial police. His clinic was seized. During some in-depth studies on healthcare personnel, Thiene’s yellow flames focused the lens on the dentist. Thanks to inspections, checks and shadowing, they found that several customers continued to go to his studio. During a search, the financiers caught him abusing his profession. Another client claimed to have been visited in 2022. The financial police reported the man to the Prosecutor for abusive practice in the health profession and proceeded to seizure of the clinic and the unit used by the dentist to prevent him from continuing to perpetrate the crime. The investigating judge of the Vicenza court shared the accusatory system and issued a preventive seizure decree for validation.
Vaccine bulletin: 137,116,058 doses administered in Italy so far
137,116,058 doses of the anti Covid vaccine administered in Italy, equal to 96.6% of the 141,897,256 doses delivered. In detail, 95,340,735 of Pfizer / BioNTech; 25,443,438 of Modern; 11.541.521 Vaxzevria; 6,726,093 Pfizer pediatric; 1,849,469 Janssen; and 1,023,000 Novavax. The data is from the specific report of the Ministry of Health, updated at 6.18 this morning. In the 12-year-old unger audience, with at least one dose it is 91.46% of the population, equal to 49,382,535 doses administered. With the additional dose / booster booster, it is 82.63% of the population, equal to 39,416,388 doses administered. There second dose booster it concerns 20.29% of the immunocompromised population, equal to 160,531 administered doses; and 8.19% of potential recipients of the fourth dose, equal to 362,178 doses administered.
Palù (Aifa): “In September we will evaluate the anti Omicron vaccine for everyone”
Giorgio Palù (AIfa)
The president of Aifa, George Palùopens to the administration of ad hoc vaccines to the entire Italian population anti Omicron next fall. “The EMA recalled that for the entire population it is necessary to focus on these vaccines updated to the circulating variants and sub-variants, as well as looking for a polyvalent vaccine against all coronaviruses in the long term”.
Sinopharm initiates vaccine trials against Omicron
Sinopharm has launched trials for a specific vaccine against variant Omicron, responsible for the most serious wave of infections in China since the Wuhan Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020, causing lockdowns for millions of people and paralyzing production in many areas of the country. The trial was launched in the internal province of Hunan and involves over four thousand participants, according to what was announced by the same giant of the Chinese pharmaceutical sector, in a note quoted by the newspaper China Daily. The state-owned Sinopharm group has produced one of the vaccines used in the vaccination campaign implemented by Beijing, which has crossed the milestone of 1.2 billion people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (almost 90% of the 1,411 billion Chinese) , and has exceeded 3.3 billion doses administered.
The news on Covid-19 today, Tuesday 10 May
The Covid-19 emergency continues in Italy and in the world. In our country, 17,155 new cases and 84 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours. This is what emerges from yesterday’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health: rate of positivity drops to 13.5%. Here are the details of the infections region by region:
“After June 15 there will be the conditions to reach one summer without restrictions “, says Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa. Also after June 15, the vaccine requirement for teachers and ATA staff should fall. Experts warn of a possible new wave after the summer caused by subvariants by Omicron. Palù (Aifa): “Probable vaccine anti Omicron for everyone from September “.
Worldwide 518,055,132 infections and 6,253,570 deaths. Still emergency in China: new restrictions a Shanghaito Beijing another 50 cases undermine the government’s Covid zero strategy.