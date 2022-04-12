contagions in decline. The fourth dose of vaccine for the frail over 80 and over 60 is underway

The latest news on Covid in Italy and in the world is updated in real time today, Tuesday 12 April 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin 28,368 new cases, positive rate of 14.7% and 115 deaths. Hospitalizations are growing (+215), intensive care is stable. The administration of the fourth dose of Covid vaccine for the over 80, for guests of the RSA and for the frail aged 60 and over is starting today. At 3.30 pm press conference by Locatelli, Magrini and Rezza on the continuation of the vaccination campaign. Antivirals from the family doctor, today Cts AIFA green light awaited with “user manual”. The Xf variant, a mix between Omicron and Delta, is isolated in Romagna.

Worldwide 499,748,065 cases and 6,181,560 deaths. China overwhelmed by Omicron wave: still lockdown in Shanghai, Guangzhou starts tests on 18 million people.

