contagions in decline. The fourth dose of vaccine for the frail over 80 and over 60 is underway
The latest news on Covid in Italy and in the world is updated in real time today, Tuesday 12 April 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin 28,368 new cases, positive rate of 14.7% and 115 deaths. Hospitalizations are growing (+215), intensive care is stable. The administration of the fourth dose of Covid vaccine for the over 80, for guests of the RSA and for the frail aged 60 and over is starting today. At 3.30 pm press conference by Locatelli, Magrini and Rezza on the continuation of the vaccination campaign. Antivirals from the family doctor, today Cts AIFA green light awaited with “user manual”. The Xf variant, a mix between Omicron and Delta, is isolated in Romagna.
Worldwide 499,748,065 cases and 6,181,560 deaths. China overwhelmed by Omicron wave: still lockdown in Shanghai, Guangzhou starts tests on 18 million people.
In Sulmona, an outdoor mask is required for Holy Week
Masks also outdoors to follow the Trinitarian procession of the Dead Christ and the Lauretan rite of the Madonna who runs away to the square on Easter Sunday. This is what the mayor of today decides with an order signed today SulmonaGianfranco Di Piero, in order to contain the coronavirus infection on the occasion of traditional Easter rites.
Antivirals from the family doctor, today Cts AIFA green light awaited with “user manual”
Countdown to the prescription of the antiviral pill Paxlovid from Pfizer by family doctors. In today’s extraordinary meeting, the Technical Scientific Commission (Cts) of AIFA will evaluate and most likely will approve the therapeutic plan of the antiviral Paxlovid: a sort of user manual for the family doctor. TheAdnkronos Health. The plan will be completed by the prescribing doctor to allow adults affected by Covid-19, who do not need oxygen therapy additional and who are at high risk of severe disease progression, of having the drug without going to hospital.
Covid in Veneto, 8,723 new cases and 6 deaths in 24 hours
There are 8,723 new cases of Covid-19 identified in Veneto in the last 24 hours. This was reported by the region’s daily report. The number of hospitalizations is growing with 25 new entrants to medical areas and 5 retirements from intensive care. You are the dead.
In China 994 Covid cases in 24 hours, over 22,000 asymptomatic in Shanghai
The Covid-19 emergency a Shanghai continues to be critical: the new confirmed cases stood at 994 on Monday, while asymptomatic carriers were 22,348, according to data released by local authorities. On the national level, on the other hand, China recorded a total of 1,251 internal infections of which 171 in Jilin, 21 in Hainan, 16 in Guangdong, 14 in Jiangsu and 11 in Zhejiang, based on the updates of the National Health Commission, from which also emerge 21 imported infections. As for the asymptomatic, the total was 23,387, of which 23,295 internal (598 in Jilin) and 92 from abroad.
Covid in Tuscany, today 5,478: positive rate of 15.53%
The Covid cases date back to yesterday in Tuscany. There are 5,478 positives recorded in the last 24 hours. The tests carried out were 35,283, of which 5,033 molecular swabs and 30,250 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.53%, rising to 76.3% on first diagnoses (up from seven days ago, when it was 69.8%). Finally, the vaccines administered are 8,848,186.
Niguarda study: 2.4 patients out of a thousand hospitalizations develop myocarditis
Nearly 3 in every thousand patients hospitalized for Covid develop a heart inflammation, which in 40% of cases is particularly serious. To say it is a study on over 50,000 patients between Europe and the USA, published in the American journal Circulation, the result of the collaboration of 23 centers, coordinated by the University Hospital of Brescia and the Cardio Center of Niguarda.
Increase in Covid cases in Shanghai, USA order departure of consulate staff
The US State Department has ordered the non-essential staff of its consulate to Shanghai to leave the country, while the city is subjected to a very strict lockdown due to the increase in Covid cases. The order applies to “all family members” of the staff “due to a surge in infections and the impact of restrictions” imposed by Chinareads a note from the department, which in recent days had also issued a travel notice inviting their compatriots to reconsider their trips to China.
Silvestri: “Virus in the benign phase, but let’s prepare for relapses”
“That this was going to be the evolution of the viruswith all due respect to the parasol virologists who thought the opposite, we had already foreseen it in 2020. And so it happened “. He states this in an interview with Daily fact Guido Silvestrivirologist and lecturer at Emory University of Atlanta, according to which Covid has entered “a benign phase but the pandemic is not over. Already two months ago I argued that, with the vaccines and the arrival of Omicron, the emergency phase of the pandemic would soon be over. And so it was. We will have to live with Sars-CoV-2 as we live with many other viruses “, he added. .
Vaccine Bulletin, 136,236,141 administrations in Italy so far
The doses of vaccine anti Covid 19 administered so far in Italy are 136,236,141 equal to 96.0% of the 141,899,999 delivered (in detail, 95,340,604 Pfizer / BioNTech, 25.446.327 Modern, 11.514.521 Vaxzevria, 6,726,091 Pfizer pediatric, 1,849,456 Janssen and 1,023,000 Novavax). It can be read in the report of the Ministry of Health updated at 06.16 today. Among those over 12, 49,363,749 have received at least one dose, equal to 91.44% of the population, while the total of those who have received the additional / booster dose is 39,064,205 equal to 83, 66%.
Bassetti on masks: “Better used well for someone than bad for everyone because of the obligation”
“Better mask used well for some who need that, like today, used badly for all because of the obligation. “The infectious disease specialist wrote on Facebook Matteo Bassetti on the question of whether or not to use masks indoors. Shortly before he had declared: “Why in Italy there must be the” derby “on the masks? They managed to debase an individual protective device that was and will still be fundamental. Obligations, decrees, partisanship and personal opinions have created all this “.
Lopalco: “Clearly wrong health policies in China”
“Chinese policy has been wrong on the basis of the scientific rationale and inapplicable except with the extensive use of force and limitations of rights. I want to be lenient and I am not talking about the use of disinfectants in abundance.” This was stated by the epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco, Professor of Hygiene at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Salento, analyzing the health emergency from Covid-19 that is affecting the city of Shanghaiand other Chinese cities.
New Xf variant isolated in Romagna
The new mutation called Xf was sequenced in the laboratory of Pievesestinain Romagna and would be a mix of Omicron and Delta, as reported Republic of Bologna. The microbiologist Sambri, who directs the structure: “We need to understand what causes, so far there are only a few English cases”.
Covid rules for Easter 2022: what can be done and what not
Also there Easter 2022 it will be conditioned by the Covid pandemic, but unlike in previous years, the rules in force are much milder. Let’s see what can be done and what not.
US State Department alert on travel to China due to Covid
Alert from the US State Department for those who intend to travel in China. The State Department reported in a statement that the travel alert has increased from level 2, which the US uses to ask its citizens to “pay more attention”, to level 3, intended for situations of greater risk.
At the start of the administration of the fourth dose of Covid vaccine: to whom it will go
We start with the fourth dose for elderly and frail over 60but Minister Speranza speculates that in the autumn the recall against Covid will be extended to everyone.
Omicron Xe combined variant case detected in Japan
In Japan the first case of covid with the variant was detected omicron XE in an asymptomatic woman who landed on March 26 at Tokyo’s Narita airport from United States. This was reported by the Ministry of Health. The woman, in her thirties and who had received the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Pfizerhe did not have any symptoms but his test at the airport was positive.
The latest news on Coronavirus today, April 12th
Updates on the Covid-19 emergency in Italy and in the world. In our country, according to yesterday’s bulletin, 28,368 cases were recorded and 115 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positivity rate to 14.7%. Intensive hospitals are stable, ordinary hospitalizations are growing (+218). Here are the details of the infections region by region:
- Lombardy: +2.560
- Veneto: + 1,847
- Campania: +2.862
- Emilia Romagna: +2.909
- Lazio: +3.780
- Piedmont: + 2,832
- Tuscany: +1.606
- Sicily: +1.818
- Puglia: +1.859
- Liguria: +569
- Brands: +714
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +210
- Abruzzo: +744
- Calabria: +1.431
- Umbria: +621
- PA Bolzano: +145
- Sardinia: +1.164
- PA Trento: +154
- Basilicata: +355
- Molise: +181
- Aosta Valley: +21
The administration of the fourth dose of vaccine Covid in mRna for over 80, for guests of the rsa and for the frail over 60 years old. A joint press conference by Locatelli (Higher Council of Health), Magrini (AIFA) and Rezza (Ministry of Health) on the progress of the vaccination campaign and the latest news is scheduled at 3:30 pm.
Worldwide, 499,748,065 and 6,181,560 deaths have been reported so far. Omicron emergency anchor in China: while Shanghai stay in lockdown, Guangzhou launches tests on 18 million people and closes schools for the little ones. Detected in Japan Omicron Xe combined variant case.