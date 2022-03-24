Contagions in schools are back on the rise. The areas most involved are Saronnese, Luinese and Arcisate





It almost doubledin two weeks, the incidence of new positives per 100,000 inhabitants in the province of Varese. Compared to last March 9, when it was 295, lcurrent figure stands at 586 with 5230 new infections recorded from 17 to 23 March. The percentage of positivity of the 33,606 swabs carried out was 19.6% higher than the Lombard average of 15.4%.

The province of Varese, therefore, maintains a viral trend among the highest in Lombardy. Even the province of Como records a greater circulation, with higher data, for the third week, even in our province with 610 new positives per 100,000 residents.

The pandemic line, therefore, still points upwards proposing a worse scenario than last year even if there are some signs of a slowdown. The good news is that the effects of these infections are not perceived, or rather not perceived at the moment, in hospitals.

The situation in the individual districts sees a viral restart with an increase in cases in all territories. The major involvement is in the Luinese and Arcisate.

while in the south of the province the numbers are decidedly better with the exception of Saronnese.

From the analysis of the infections divided by age the increase in positives nin the school age range, especially under 12 years of age even if the increases are recorded transversely.

For the past two weeks at school, total cases went from 291 on 17 March to 484 identified up to yesterday. Viral circulation affects all cycles: in childhood there were 42 cases compared to 30 seven days ago, in the primary it went from 96 to the current 174, in the average the most consistent increase from 54 to 128 while in high school the data are 111 and 140 current.

Therefore, students and operators in quarantine or surveillance also increased: there were 707 between 7 and 13 March, while between 14 and 20 March there were 1199.

In the meantime, the vaccination campaign marks the pace of 52,000 doses administered throughout the region: two thousand first doses, 5,000 boosters and 45,000 boosters.

Finally, it continues the healthcare reception activity directed by Ats Insubria with the collaboration of the three asst (Seven Lakes, Valle Olona and Lariana). They have been taken care of 3353 citizens fled from Ukraine of which 1438 minors under 18, none unaccompanied. Most of them are hosted by families (3220) only 133 are followed by third sector entities. In the second level specialist visits, 19 pathologies to be treated were identified.



