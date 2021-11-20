Contagions on the rise, 3 Italian Regions in RED on the Map updated by the European Union. The Situation »ILMETEO.it

COVID: Contagions on the rise, 3 Italian Regions in RED on the Map updated by the European Union. The situation

3 Italian Regions in REDThat the VIRUS is expanding rapidly also in Italy there is no doubt and the confirmation also comes from European monitoring MAP for disease prevention and control. I am 3 the REGIONS in RED: Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto and Marche in red.

THE cases, we remember, they are increasing in a large part of Central and Eastern Europe, with Ireland, Benelux and the Baltic states highlighted in dark red. There France Western begins to be tinged with Red, data from Spain are missing. The reference parameters, as reported by Ansa, are the number of infections per 100 thousand inhabitants in the previous 14 days and the positive rate for tampons. They come the Regions are colored green which have less than 25 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the last two weeks: in addition, a positivity rate of less than 4% is required.

The areas with less than 50 cases per 100 thousand are in orange inhabitants if the positivity rate is equal to or greater than 4%, or those between 25 and 150 cases with a rate of less than 4%. The Regions are in red which in the last 14 days have registered between 50 and 150 cases and a positivity rate of less than 4%, or those that have between 150 and 500 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Finally, they are found in dark red areas with more than 500 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.