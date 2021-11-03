Contagions uphill throughout Italy: South Tyrol risks the “yellow”. Recalls to 50-year-olds within the year

Accelerate third doses for everyone to counteract the increase in infections. In the week from 25 to 31 October, the national average of cases per 100 thousand inhabitants broke the risk threshold of 50 cases, 51.63 to be exact (Agenas data). But in some areas, such as the province of Bolzano, there are nearly 150 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. “The Covid data in South Tyrol are deteriorating – President Arno Kompatscher acknowledges – we could soon find ourselves in the conditions of Austria where there is talk of greater restrictions”. Friuli Venezia Giulia is also worrying, with nearly 130 cases. The incidence of cases, however, is not the only decision-making indicator: the pressure on hospital structures, which for the moment has not broken through the risk ceiling, also determines the possible passage into the highest risk zone. But just the Fvg is now placed at the limit with an occupancy of the beds in the intensive of 10%. Still far from the threshold of 15 in the ordered wards stopping at 6%. But two out of 3 parameters are in the yellow zone.

The Gimbe Foundation shows a 43.2% increase in cases from 20 to 26 October. Even yesterday’s bulletin, despite recording a limited number of cases, 2834 and 41 deaths, shows that hospitalizations are growing very slowly. Covid beds in the medical area increased by 129 for a total of 2,992 hospitalized. Intensive therapies meanwhile 21 more beds occupied by Covid patients for a total of 385. But the risk ceiling is still far away for almost all regions.

The Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa launches an appeal. “I believe that by the end of the year it will be possible to administer the third dose even to 50-year-olds – says Costa – but I launch a recommendation, an appeal to all citizens for whom the third dose is foreseen: they must start booking on regional platforms to help from an organizational and logistical point of view “. For Costa “it is reasonable to think of an extension of the audience in the coming months”. Tereza dose for everyone then? The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, is more cautious: he strongly recommends “the third dose to sixty-year-olds” and awaits the opinion of the experts for the others, as already done for the first two doses.

But as has already happened throughout the pandemic, the regions are also proceeding autonomously for the third dose. After the appeal of the school directors for the booster to all school staff regardless of age given the contact with the non-vaccinable under-12 population, the announcement of the president of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, who gave a mandate to all managers of local health authorities and hospitals in the region to program priority vaccination with third dose booster for all school and university staff who have passed the sixth month from the second administration, so that they are all vaccinated by the month of November. Piedmont, on the other hand, is awaiting the indications of the emergency commissioner, Francesco Paolo Figliuolo.

The decision of the Italian Medicines Agency on the recall for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson is also coming. “On the new dose of anti-Covid vaccine for those who have received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose, the intention is to indicate to everyone the heterologous administration, that is with the mRna vaccine, after 6 months from inoculation or for those who want even earlier” , explains Undersecretary Costa.