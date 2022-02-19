Contaminated baby formula. They withdraw milk powder from Similac, Alimentum and EleCare brands.

Washington — U.S. health officials warned parents Thursday not to use three popular powdered milk formulas that were produced at an Abbott plant in Michigan and that researchers recently linked to bacterial contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that it is investigating four reports of infants being hospitalized after consuming the formula, including one who died. The agency said one of the cases involved salmonella and three others involved Enterobacter sakazakii, a rare but dangerous bacteria that can cause blood infections and other serious health complications.

FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

• the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and

• the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and

• the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later. — USFDA (@US_FDA) February 17, 2022

Abbott, one of the nation’s largest makers of infant formula, said it will recall all potentially affected products that were produced at the facility. The recall affects some lots of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare with an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or later. The product was distributed in the United States and abroad, the company said in a statement.

FDA personnel are reviewing the Abbott plant in Sturgis, Michigan, where environmental samples tested positive for the Cronobacter bacteria. Inspectors have also uncovered potential manufacturing problems, and past records show formula destruction due to bacterial contamination.

“We are working carefully with our partners to investigate complaints related to these products, which we recognize include infant formula produced at this facility, while working to resolve this safety issue as quickly as possible,” said Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner of the FDA.

The FDA said it is working with federal and local authorities in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas, the states where the childhood infections were reported.

Abbott could not specify how many units will be recalled, but brands like Similac are among the best-selling formulas in the United States and abroad.

“We value the trust parents place in us for safe, high-quality nutrition, and we will do whatever it takes to maintain that trust and resolve this situation,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

Abbott said parents can identify recalled products by checking the number on the bottom of each container. Affected formulas have a number starting with 22 through 37, contain K8, SH or Z2, and have an expiration date of April 1, 2022 or later. The company has also created a website where parents can check if their products have been recalled: https://www.similacrecall.com/us/en/home.html.

The company said its own tests of the finished product did not detect any contamination. The recall does not affect liquid infant formulas or any other Abbott products.

