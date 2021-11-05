Conte after Tottenham Vitesse: ‘I left the team over and over, now I’ll start again’

Winning debut for the Italian coach at the helm of the Spurs: “This match has shown our difficulties, the team needs to suffer to get to victory. I found a beautiful environment, the president is a visionary”. Then he explains: “I left a finished team, now I start from scratch”, and greets the editorial staff of Sky Sport: “I will remain a fan also in England” TOTTENHAM-VITESSE: GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Good first for Antonio Conte driving the Tottenham who won 3-2 against Vitesse in the Conference League. A game with a double face for the Spurs, three goals ahead after 28 minutes, before conceding two Dutch goals with Rasmussen and Bero. Tottenham had to grit their teeth in the second half when there were 10 men left for Romero’s dismissal, but they took home three important points: “It was a game to win otherwise we would have had little chance of passing the round – explains Conte – There are two games left, we have to win them to finish at the top of the group. This match demonstrated our difficulties: we won 3-0, it didn’t take much to bring us down. We conceded two goals, in the second half there were ten of us left. I rebalanced the situation with some changes, then we did well. “

“This team needs to suffer” read also



Conte 6th highest paid coach, Simeone in the lead Suffering is the word used several times by Conte to describe his football manifesto to be applied to Tottenham: “In suffering we won – he admits – This team needs to suffer to achieve victory, we must understand that we also win by suffering. I know there is a lot of work to do. Working this team has important growth margins. We have to work a lot from a tactical and physical point of view for my idea of ​​football, but There’s no time. In two days we will play again, then there is a break for the national teams. This is the biggest problem. I have guys who are in the mood, there is a beautiful environment. I was well received by the fans and I thank them: playing with this atmosphere is great. I want to return this affection with work. I know I’ll have to be patient. “

“Levy is a visionary, Tottenham is a top club” read also



The most expensive shots in Conte’s career Strongly desired by the Tottenham president, Daniel Levy, Antonio Conte focused on the first impact with the Spurs number one and on the infrastructures available to the club: “I was struck by the will of the president, the insistence he had in making me understand where I was going and what I would find – he says – Levy is a visionary, he did something incredible for what he created. I think he wanted me here to try to make Tottenham grow. The club is top, it has an incredible infrastructure. Owned stadium is great. There is a hard training ground to tell if you don’t see it. At the football level we must try to find some balance e get closer to what is the level of infrastructure of the club. I came here because I know I can work independently. It takes time and patience, I first will have to have it. I left a team through and through, now I’ve started all over again and you do it from the abc “.

“I remain a Sky Sport fan” With the beginning of the adventure at Tottenham, Antonio Conte’s experience as a commentator for Sky Sport ended: “It was a beautiful experience – he concludes – I found great availability and professionalism on the part of the entire editorial staff of Sky. I also enjoyed it. I remain a Sky Sport fan in England too. ”