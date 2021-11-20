Conte and Inter: “By winning I overthrew the Juve monarchy”

The Tottenham coach thinks back to the great satisfactions of his career: “That title was my masterpiece. Not only Napoli and Milan, the Nerazzurri are still for the title.”

From the wonderful Tottenham headquarters, Antonio Conte in a long interview with Andrea Di Caro tells everything about his new English life, from the reasons behind his choice to the goals for this Premier. But the Nerazzurri scudetto coach also talks about the Juve cycle, Lukaku and Ronaldo back in England, the possible winner of Serie A and Mancini’s national team. In the following excerpt his opinion on what he considers “the masterpiece of his career”.

What was the masterpiece of your career instead?

“Recreating the cycle of Juve was hard, because we were playing against the Milan of Ibra, Nesta and Thiago Silva; against the Inter of the Triplete and the Napoli of Cavani, Lavezzi and Hamsik … But the real masterpiece was the Scudetto with Inter. In two years we have overthrown a sporting monarchy. If we hadn’t been to interrupt the Juventus cycle, Juve would still be there. When you beat someone, you undermine their certainties. “

Would you have thought six months ago to find yourself in the Premier League with Lukaku and Ronaldo?

“Absolutely no. I didn’t think my Nerazzurri adventure could end.”

More surprised by the departure of Romelu or CR7?

“They are different situations. But when the opportunity to return as protagonists in the Premier League is created, it is difficult to say no. Surely their departure has impoverished Italian football. They are two stars.”

And maybe he benefited from the breakaway at the top of Milan and Naples … How do you see the Scudetto race?

“At the moment it seems like a three-way race together with Inter. But now I’m busy thinking about who is fighting at the top in the Premier League …”.

