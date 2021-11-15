Conte and the domino effect cut away Vlahovic from Juventus

Vlahovic from Fiorentina to Tottenham to replace Kane: Juventus out of the game

According to what could happen in England, in fact, the Tottenham of the new course by Mr. Antonio Conte would have the intention to sink the blow already in January to cover Harry Kane’s departure for Manchester, where the Citizens would be waiting for him. Dusan Vlahovic is in this sense the favorite figure of the Italian coach, e the economic strength of the Spurs, fresh from the sale of Kane, would obviously cut Juventus out of the game, the only Serie A club that seems to have moved for the player in recent weeks. There would still have been no official approaches between the parties involved, but the scenario seems truthful enough.