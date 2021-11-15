Conte and the domino effect cut away Vlahovic from Juventus
It is no mystery now that Dusan Vlahovic is at Fiorentina when he is separated at home, and almost certainly the Serbian striker will be one of the prized pieces of the next transfer market windows, perhaps as early as January there are those who will have the economic strength to immediately focus on him.
Vlahovic from Fiorentina to Tottenham to replace Kane: Juventus out of the game
According to what could happen in England, in fact, the Tottenham of the new course by Mr. Antonio Conte would have the intention to sink the blow already in January to cover Harry Kane’s departure for Manchester, where the Citizens would be waiting for him. Dusan Vlahovic is in this sense the favorite figure of the Italian coach, e the economic strength of the Spurs, fresh from the sale of Kane, would obviously cut Juventus out of the game, the only Serie A club that seems to have moved for the player in recent weeks. There would still have been no official approaches between the parties involved, but the scenario seems truthful enough.
Farewell of Vlahovic to Fiorentina, a tile for Fantasy Football
The farewell of Dusan Vlahovic to Fiorentina, and therefore to Serie A if his move to Tottenham were to materialize, would represent a bad loss for Fantasy Football as well: to date There are 12 appearances in Serie A for the Viola attacker, 8 goals and 1 assist, even 2 yellow cards, all for an average rating of 6.38 transformed from bonus and malus into 8.38 of fantamedia. Better than him among the forwards with at least 10 league appearances there are only Simeone, Immobile, Zapata in Dzeko: difficult to absorb such a lack. However, it would remain a prized piece for the Eurolegies, little consolation for fantasy coaches.