Conte: “At Inter like with Juve and Chelsea. Tottenham challenge more difficult, but I like it “

“I’m not a magician. I don’t have the ability to completely change the situation right away, but honestly I’m happy because I know Tottenham is the right team for me.” Thus speaks Antonio With you , new Spurs coach, in an interview with Sky Sports Uk. The former Inter coach explains what goals he has set himself with his new club: “We want to build something strong and important for the present and for the future. We have everything around us in place and now we must reach this maximum level with the team. squad”.

The goal, perhaps, is to bring back to the White Hart Lane area that Premier League that has been missing even since the distant 1961. The Salento coach hopes for it, but for the moment he invites everyone to keep their feet on the ground while relying on his curriculum. : “With Juventus, Chelsea and Inter we have always started as underdogs. I remember that at the beginning Juventus were out of Europe while Chelsea had finished tenth the season before me. At Inter it was the same thing, we hadn’t won the championship for 10 years, but I’m not here just to have fun but to build something important.. I have to be honest with the fans and say that right now and for many reasons, there is a gap with at least four teams. We have to work hard to try to bridge this gap in a short time. If you get the time, you can’t waste it. The goal for me and for the club is to be competitive and try to fight with teams that are higher than us at the moment. Getting to mid-season is not easy for me and for everyone but this is another big challenge. Maybe this is a bit bigger challenge than I had before in terms of difficulty, but I like this kind of situation. “