Conte at Tottenham: problems on the market for Inter, Milan and Juve | First page

Antonio Conte is the new Tottenham manager. The former Italy coach has signed a contract until June 2023 with a salary of 15 million pounds per season: about 17.5 million euros net per year. Fresh from the 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United which sanctioned the exoneration of the Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo, the English team plays Thursday night with Vitesse in Conference League still al New White Hart Lane, while Sunday afternoon is engaged in the championship on the field ofEverton of Benitez.

Conte’s first mission will be to revitalize those players who are performing below their standards such as Ndombelé, Dele Alli and Harry Kane. Then in January the market and Fabio will reopen Paratici is ready to help him find the right reinforcements. In the notebook of the Tottenham sporting director there are three players who play in Italy, one for each department: Stefan de Vrij, Franck Kessié and Dusan Vlahovic. The latter is also in the sights of Juventus, who now fears the mockery of the former Bianconeri Conte and Paratici. All three players in question have favorable contractual situations for buyers: the 25-year-old Ivorian midfielder of Milan expires at the end of the season, the 29-year-old Dutch defender of Inter Milan and the 21-year-old Serbian striker of Fiorentina in June 2023.