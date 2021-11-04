Conte, debut with Tottenham postponed? The reason is incredible

LONDON – The official debut of With you on the bench of the Tottenham should arrive tonight against the Vitesse Arnhem in Europe Conference League . Conditional mandatory because until yesterday evening the work permit had not yet arrived (an indispensable post-Brexit requirement). Tottenham are confident, only a matter of bureaucracy they say and, moreover, one with Conte’s curriculum will certainly not be rejected. On the way the predecessor of Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo , had fielded a formation full of reserves and the Spurs were defeated. Tonight we should see Tottenham better also because in the event of a draw or defeat the chances of passing the round would be reduced to a flicker. The injured are out of action Sessegnon and Gil , Conte has the rest of the squad available.

Tottenham, the probable formation of Conte

Everyone expects a 3-man defense, considered the Salento coach’s trademark, but likely to continue with Nuno’s scheme, that is 4-3-3, given the very short time available on the training field. Then, in the long run it could also go to the 3-4-1-2 seen at Chelsea. Son it is very effective either wide on the band or next to Kane, perhaps exhuming the Mo-La of Nerazzura memory. In defense, Romero apart, there is a bit of experience for the three-man defense, but one could hypothesize the Argentine with Dier and one between Sanchez, Tanganga And Rodon. Reguilon and Emerson Royal they are already full backs pushing on the wings, perfect for the scheme. In the median, we will have to work. Hojbjerg it seems the only reliable element. Alli And Ndombele, highly rated in the past, lately they have found themselves on the fringes of the first team. For the role of attacking midfielder, watch out for Lo Celso, even if it could reinvent one like Lucas Moura. But those who have followed Conte for years know that he is not tied to a particular scheme and, indeed, will adapt to the men available.

