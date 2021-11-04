Conte: “I started and closed the Juve cycle. No to the Spurs in the summer, I was too involved with Inter “

First interview with the official channels of the Tottenham for Antonio Conte . “Being the manager of Tottenham is an honor and a pleasure – says the former Inter coach -. I want to repay the trust. My philosophy is to play an attractive football, with passion. A stable team with no ups and downs. The fans deserve a honor. competitive team, willing to fight. We will do everything to deserve the support. “

A leap into the past is not missing. “The past is the past, I live the present. For the Juventus I played 13 years, I won a lot and then I returned as a manager. When you win nine titles in a row, you have dominated. I started that cycle and then closed it with theInter. In the last two years with the Nerazzurri we have had the second best attack and the best defense. My past, what I have done, is important and I am proud, but my new challenge is the Tottenham. I want to become an important part of my career. I was called by the Spurs in the summer but I was clear: I had just finished with theInter, two important and difficult seasons. It was not the right time to start over. I preferred to take time with my family, on an emotional level I still felt the experience with Inter. The Tottenham it’s a major club, the stadium and training ground are great. President Leavy he wanted me strongly. It is an honor to be the coach. I saw the training ground and I wanted to work. This situation pushes us to work and do something important for the fans. “