Conte: “Inter are giving continuity. Maybe one day I’ll come back to overturn the predictions again.”

Antonio Conte he is satisfied after the victory against Crystal Palace, which allows his Tottenham to overtake Manchester United and West Ham and temporarily move to fifth position: “These are three important points. Winning matches in the Premier League is never easy and we needed it for the classification and to give continuity to the results we are achieving. I have a completely involved squad, the players want to follow: this is not obvious but it gives me a lot of enthusiasm. We have to keep working because there are strong teams in front of us. level we need to improve individually: I did it in the past and now I’m doing it here. It will take time and patience, but the team follows me and this gives me satisfaction “, he told Sky Sports.

Conte then spoke about Inter winter champion, with a little girl threat to the Nerazzurri: “The continuity of Inter is a pleasure, because it is the continuity of a work started by us and now they are working in an excellent way. There is only to be complimented. I believe that Inter have laid the foundations to build something important and stay high for so many years. Now it’s up to the others to chase. Maybe I’ll come back one day to try to overturn the predictions again. ”