Sports

Conte: “Inter are giving continuity. Maybe one day I’ll come back to overturn the predictions again.”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee35 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Antonio Conte he is satisfied after the victory against Crystal Palace, which allows his Tottenham to overtake Manchester United and West Ham and temporarily move to fifth position: “These are three important points. Winning matches in the Premier League is never easy and we needed it for the classification and to give continuity to the results we are achieving. I have a completely involved squad, the players want to follow: this is not obvious but it gives me a lot of enthusiasm. We have to keep working because there are strong teams in front of us. level we need to improve individually: I did it in the past and now I’m doing it here. It will take time and patience, but the team follows me and this gives me satisfaction “, he told Sky Sports.

Conte then spoke about Inter winter champion, with a little girl threat to the Nerazzurri: “The continuity of Inter is a pleasure, because it is the continuity of a work started by us and now they are working in an excellent way. There is only to be complimented. I believe that Inter have laid the foundations to build something important and stay high for so many years. Now it’s up to the others to chase. Maybe I’ll come back one day to try to overturn the predictions again. ”

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee35 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juve, that’s why Allegri is calm

November 5, 2021

Juve are looking for answers: Chelsea and Atalanta are decisive to keep the dreams of comeback alive | News

November 21, 2021

the news – SOS Fanta

November 15, 2021

Alonso: “I want the third World Championship” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

November 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button