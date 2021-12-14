Conte: “Inter brought back where it deserves. What pride having beaten Juve “

“Thank you for the prestigious award, we all deserved this coach of the year award. Best memory? The two years I spent at Inter, I remember from the first to the last day, was a beautiful journey that began with a request from the club, from the president, to bring Inter back to where it deserved and to try to change the history it saw. Juve undisputed dominator. It took us two years, we made a wonderful journey with managers, staff, players and fans. It is a source of great pride, we beat a great Juve who was dominating far and wide in Italy“.

“I wouldn’t talk about a trainer. In Italy the league is more tactical, all the coaches are very well prepared tactically and the intensity tends to drop a little. In England there is a lot more intensity but a little less organization, there are many one on one. After 60/65 ‘anything can really happen. Even if you’re winning 2-0, you can’t rest easy. For this reason in my opinion there is more intensity in England, more duels, more space to attack. These are very difficult games, there are no buffer teams, you risk losing points with everyone. The atmosphere is beautiful, the fan attends an event and you feel it. Sometimes it takes away some pressure, which is sometimes positive, other times negative because you are less focused ”.