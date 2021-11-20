Conte: “Inter is my masterpiece. I didn’t think my adventure could end “

The current Tottenham coach admits: “Great disappointment for the change of plans and perspectives that led to the separation”

Stefano Bertocchi

“Only the charm of the Premier could convince me to get back on track so soon”. Words and music by Antonio Conte, which to the microphones de The Gazzetta dello Sport explains the choice to marry Tottenham after the farewell to Inter: “When president Levy looked for me for the first time in June, I thanked him but didn’t feel like it. The two years with Inter awarded with a Scudetto which over time it will be better understood the extraordinary nature of the amount of work carried out in just two years to win it, breaking down the hegemony of Juve, he had left many toxins to be disposed of. An all-encompassing and very hard work, culminating in the joy of the result achieved, but also in great disappointment for the change of programs and perspectives that led to the separation. I needed to unplug. But when Levy returned to the office he convinced me by showing that he wanted me at all costs. In his project I perceived the vision. A word very dear to me … “.

Is winning here the biggest challenge of your career?

“I’ve always taken teams that came from difficult times, in which we had to rebuild: Juve were out of the Cups, the national team had come out of the groups at the 2014 World Cup, Chelsea came from a tenth place, Inter hadn’t won since 2010. .. I have never made comfortable choices, but this one of Tottenham is certainly the most difficult and therefore also the most stimulating “.

What was the masterpiece of your career instead?

“Recreating the cycle of Juve was hard, because we were playing against the Milan of Ibra, Nesta and Thiago Silva; against the Inter of the Triplete and the Napoli of Cavani, Lavezzi and Hamsik … But the real masterpiece was the Scudetto with Inter. In two years we have overthrown a sporting monarchy. If we hadn’t been to interrupt the Juventus cycle, Juve would still be there. When you beat someone, you undermine their certainties. “

Would you have thought six months ago to find yourself in the Premier League with Lukaku and Ronaldo?

“Absolutely no. I didn’t think my Nerazzurri adventure could end.”

More surprised by the departure of Romelu or CR7?

“They are different situations. But when the opportunity to return as protagonists in the Premier League is created, it is difficult to say no. Surely their departure has impoverished Italian football. They are two stars.”

And maybe he benefited from the breakaway at the top of Milan and Naples … How do you see the Scudetto race?

“At the moment it seems like a three-way race together with Inter. But now I’m busy thinking about who is fighting at the top in the Premier League …”.

What is the first perceived difference in returning to the Premier League compared to Serie A?

“The greater intensity and less tactics that make the games more spectacular. It goes in constant gusts. There is a different athleticism. If a player is not strong, fast and resistant, in Premier he cannot play. Even the small players here. are made of granite. The English league improves you: it applies to the players, but also to the coaches. And in general it is the environment around, the show on the pitch, the respect for the protagonists, the way of living the match as a great sporting event that is different from Italy. Here we breathe less poisons and controversies “.

Speaking of the national team: in four months from European champions to the playoffs to go to the World Cup … What happened?

“We have all won a wonderful European championship, even ourselves. When things like this, a little unexpected, happen it means that everything worked perfectly and the stars were all aligned. During the European journey, enthusiasm and confidence grew. We deserved it. the favorable episodes: the ball that takes the post and enters, Arnautovic’s goal canceled for nothing, the player who gets hurt and who replaces him resolves the game, the challenges with Spain and England won on penalties … After that you become champion however, the pressures increase, the others play the game of life against you, the expectations increase. Switzerland pulled by one, Jorginho, who never gets them wrong. Italy must recover the magic, the right alchemy, the anger. And hope that the stars will come back into alignment “.

A great striker is missing.

“We don’t have top players like Lukaku or Kane. But we don’t demean Immobile. For me it remains essential. The work he does is underestimated: every game on the other hand runs more than everyone else, attacks depth, fights”.

Will we be able to qualify?

“I hope so. There is only one opponent to fear: Portugal. They are a strong team, full of quality players, not only Ronaldo. The others do not worry me, but with them the challenge is equal.”

Follow the entire Serie A TIM on DAZN. Activate now