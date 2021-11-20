Conte: ‘Inter my masterpiece, the Juventus monarchy overthrown. I would never have thought of leaving the Nerazzurri ‘| First page

Antonio With you, coach of the Tottenham, formerly of Inter And Juventus, is told in a long interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport, where he explains his choice to sit on the bench of the Spurs: “I’ve always taken teams that came from difficult times, in which we had to rebuild: Juve were out of the Cups, the national team had come out of the groups at the 2014 World Cup, Chelsea came from a tenth place, Inter hadn’t won since 2010 … I have never made comfortable choices, but this one of Tottenham is certainly the most difficult and therefore also the most stimulating. Paratici? It was certainly an extra important element. Knowing that you are working with those who know you well and have qualities and ambitions helps a lot “.

THE CAPE VALLEY – “What has been the masterpiece of my career? Recreating the cycle of Juve was hard, because we were playing against the Milan of Ibra, Nesta and Thiago Silva; against the Inter of the Triplete and the Napoli of Cavani, Lavezzi and Hamsik … But the real masterpiece was the Scudetto with Inter. In two years we have overthrown a sporting monarchy. If we hadn’t been there to interrupt the Juventus cycle, Juve would still be there. When you beat someone, you undermine their certainties “.

FIND YOURSELF IN PREMIER – This is how the Apulian coach answers the question “Would you have thought six months ago to find yourself in the Premier League with Lukaku and Ronaldo? Absolutely no. I didn’t think my Nerazzurri adventure could end ”.

SCUDETTO RACE – “At the moment it looks like a three-way race together with Inter. But now I am busy thinking about who is fighting at the top in the Premier … “.

THE NATIONAL – “We all won a wonderful European, even ourselves. When such unforeseen feats happen it means that everything worked perfectly and the stars were all aligned. Enthusiasm and confidence have grown along the way in Europe. We deserved the favorable episodes: the ball that takes the post and enters, Arnautovic’s goal canceled for nothing, the player who gets hurt and who replaces him resolves the game, the challenges with Spain and England won on penalties .. After you become champion, however, the pressures increase, the others play the game of life against you, the expectations increase. And maybe it happens that the ball after hitting the post comes out this time, that the opponent’s goal is valid and that you miss two penalties with Switzerland shot by one, Jorginho, who never misses them. Italy must recover the magic, the right alchemy, the anger. And hope that the stars will come into alignment “.

THE ATTACKER – “We don’t have top players like Lukaku or Kane. But let’s not demean Property. For me it remains essential. The work he does is underestimated: every game, on the other hand, runs more than everyone else, attacks depth, fights “.