Conte: ‘Inter will stay at the top for years, but maybe one day I’ll go back to Serie A to beat them’

The Tottenham manager beats Crystal Palace on Boxing Day and applauds his players, before letting go of a joke about his possible return to Italy: "Inter will be at the top for years, but maybe one day I'll come back to overturn again the predictions ". Do you want revenge on the Nerazzurri?

Antonio Conte received a nice Christmas present: his Tottenham won on Boxing Day, beating Crystal Palace 3-0. This afternoon is a success that allows the Spurs not to lose the wheels of the Champions League train, always six points away but not impossible to reach, especially with this pace and this continuity (since Conte arrived, Tottenham have not never lost in the Premier League). And it is precisely continuity that is the key on which the Italian coach wanted to show satisfaction, interviewed at the end of the game on Sky Sport: “These are three important points. Winning matches in the Premier League is never easy. We needed three points for the classification and to give continuity to the results we are doing. I enjoy this situation. I have a squad completely involved and they want to follow: this is not taken for granted but it gives me a lot of enthusiasm. “Conte knows the right way to go in order to continue improving:” We must continue to work: we know that there are strong teams ahead. To raise the level you need to improve the players individually. I’ve done this in the past and now I’m doing it here. It will take time and patience, but I have a group of players who follow me and this gives me a lot of satisfaction. “

Serie A, the “Merry Christmas” of the teams on social networks Conte then spent fine words for theInter, winter champion: “The continuity of Inter is a pleasure, because it is the continuity of a work started and now they are continuing to do it in an excellent way. There is only to congratulate. I think Inter have laid the foundations to build something important and stay there for many years. Now it’s up to the others to chase. Maybe I’ll come back one day to try to overturn the odds again“.

Covid, Liverpool-Leeds and Wolves-Watford skip Antonio Conte finally commented on the situation in the Premier League linked to Covid, which continues to threaten the smooth running of all matches (even today, Liverpool-Leeds United, Wolverhampton-Watford and Burnley-Everton were not played for this reason): “I believe we were the first and most affected, with nine players with Covid and all the staff with Covid as well as the Under 23 players who trained with us. Then they closed the sports center and we went without training for three days and we started again with only ten players. It is not easy, but I understand that it is difficult to stop everything: now there is certainly more attention, we are testing ourselves daily to try to limit this virus that is affecting everyone as much as possible “.