Conte + Inzaghi, Inter is a dream: all the numbers of the record team | First page

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter is everything it ever managed to be. A silk ribbon that binds and collects the wishes of every fan along its course, with a game that is at the same time joy for the demanding eyes of aesthetes, and fury for the warm hearts of the most concrete fringe. Inter is at the same time action and reaction, question and answer. Organized and irrational, in the discipline and in the interpreters. Inzaghi’s Inter is also the daughter of Conte, who forged it in character. It has pushed to the limit and left when he could not have known or could have added anything else, but only after having finished a grueling job in the head and heart of a group that today starts again from acquired awareness. Inter starts from a sense of freedom that is both lightness and responsibility. More intellectuality, fewer cages. Which means greater union and participation, with roles that alternate scientifically for all 90 ‘of play and which brought impressive numbers: 6 consecutive victories, the last 5 without conceding goals, as had only happened twice, in 1989 and 1996. In seven of the last 9 games, Handanovic has not collected any ball from his own goal. That’s not all, against Salernitana, Inter beat the record of goals scored in the league in a calendar year (103, when there is still a match) which dates back to 1950, with 99 goals scored. AND if Inter were to beat Torino in the midweek round, they would have 19 home wins in the calendar year, which would mean an absolute record. Not to mention that this Inter Milan already has 3 fewer goals conceded than last year and 8 fewer goals conceded. A record which the Nerazzurri are approaching with an unknown pace, because an Inter as beautiful as this has never been seen before. At least for the past 25 years.