“Conte? Let’s repeat at Tottenham what we did at Juve”

LONDON (United Kingdom) – “We are here to support everyone, not just the coach“. At the press conference , on the eve of the Conference League match against Vitesse, there is Fabio Paratici and not Antonio Conte , waiting for his new position as Tottenham manager to be regularized in every detail. To meet the journalists, therefore, there is the man who brought the former Inter coach to London. A winner, a man who knows how to get to the finish line, but who inherits a troubled team from Nuno Espirito Santo. “Nobody can give us the certainty of winning something, but we must work, have a goal and improve by giving everything to 100% every day . This is what we must do, but no one can give us the guarantee that we will win something, but we know that we can and must do better“, added Paratici, convinced that Conte is the right man to carry out the aforementioned project.”When you choose someone you think you have chosen the best at that moment, sometimes the decision can be influenced by other situations, but when you make it it is always the one you think is best. It is even now, we think we have made a good decision for the club, we are optimistic“, says Paratici.

Paratici on Conte: “We want to repeat what we did at Juve”

Paratici and Conte worked and won at Juve: “Yes, but when we started we didn’t win right away. We here at Tottenham want to compete to win, we have to reach that level first and then improve again and then hit the goals as we did at Juve, it is a path that must be done day after day, it is not enough to talk about it, you have to act and work hard. I worked with Antonio, but in a different club. I know him well, I know that he works hard, that he has great knowledge, that he is one of the best coaches in the world, but his career speaks for itself, this is not about my expectations, it’s just hard work“. Good level staff, but probably to be reinforced and we know that Conte is a demanding technician:”We haven’t talked about new players yet, we have a lot of faith in today’s squad and we are focused on the work to do to improve as a club and as a team. We will try to win something, I do not know which trophy, whether small or large, we will try to win game after game, it is important to do it not only for this but also for the next season, sometimes it takes patience to achieve results, but our mentality must be that of always chasing victory“.