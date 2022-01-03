Sports

Conte: “Lukaku out? It’s nice when the champions play”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee43 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

On Wednesday his Tottenham challenge the Blues in the League Cup, who could still leave out Big Rom: “It would be disrespectful to talk about him or Chelsea. I’m just saying that even for the public it’s better when everyone is there. It will be a thrill to return to Stamford Bridge ”

After the exclusion in the match with Liverpool, Romelu Lukaku could also miss Wednesday’s League Cup match between Chelsea and Antonio Conte’s Tottenham, who at the press conference did not want to talk about the situation of the attacker with whom he has won a Scudetto at Inter: “He is a player from another team. It would be disrespectful to talk about him and also about Chelsea “, said Conte, and then added that in any case” it is better to play against a team that has all the players and even for those who watch it is better that the champions are on the field “.

the return

“It will be a great emotion for me to return to Stamford Bridge, the first time since I left Chelsea – said Conte -. Together we have done an important and good job and I must also say thanks to the club that gave me the opportunity to have my first experience in England. But now I’m the Tottenham manager and I want to give 100% to this club to improve the team. “

risk of postponement

The risk, given the growing number of infections, is that the match could also be postponed, but Conte limited himself to underlining that “we must be ready to find the right solution. It certainly isn’t easy for a coach to change the plan he has in mind, especially when you play so often. Then you find yourself with players who are positive and you have to change everything … ”.

The former Azzurri coach finally admitted “that to win you need to build first and at the moment Chelsea are more ready to win, as demonstrated by winning the Champions League. We have ample room for improvement to become a team that has many expectations of victory “.

January 3, 2022 (change January 3, 2022 | 18:46)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee43 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

all in retreat from Monday to Saturday

October 31, 2021

From Quartararo to Bagnaia, MotoGP pays homage to Rossi: “An idol”. “No one will forget what he did” | News

November 11, 2021

“I work 7-8 hours a day to get back stronger than before. I thank everyone for the love”

2 weeks ago

Fabrizio Miccoli was constituted in the Rovigo prison

November 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button