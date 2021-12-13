Conte: “Scudetto after 11 years, we were all good. Competitive Inter for many years “

The former Inter coach, now at Tottenham, spoke about the milestone reached with the Nerazzurri during the 2021 GoldenBoy awards ceremony

Former Inter coach Antonio Conte, now at Tottenham, spoke about the milestone reached with the Nerazzurri during the awards ceremony for the 2021 GoldenBoy:

“Great pride and satisfaction for this award. Winning the award named after Pozzo is a source of great pride. They were two very intense years at Inter, lived in a very intense way, with great enthusiasm and passion. I was asked to try to lead Inter to win the title. We were all good: football managers and I. In two years we won a Scudetto after 11 years and a Europa League final. A good job was done, Inter are a team now very very competitive and will be for many years.

What’s it like to train Kane? I had the pleasure of training top players like Tevez and Lukaku and now I have the pleasure of training a champion like Kane. He is a player who surprised me a lot from all points of view, he is a player who makes himself available to the team, works for the team despite being among the strongest forwards in the world. He has a sense of the collective that is truly commendable, I hope to be able to contribute to his growth and that of Tottenham. “

