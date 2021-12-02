Conte wins again, United in the sign of CR7: goal number 801 | News

Tottenham beat Brentford 2-0 and approach fourth place, a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo spreads Arsenal 3-2

Another victory for the Tottenham from Antonio Conte on the fourteenth day of the Premier League and the Spurs go to two points from the Champions zone with a game to recover. A Canos own goal and the network of Son give away the 2-0 to the Italian coach against Brentford. Goals and spectacles in the big match between Manchester United And Arsenal as usual Cristiano Ronaldo (which reaches 801 official goals): it is a brace from the Portuguese to sign the success of the Red Devils 3-2 at Old Trafford.

TOTTENHAM-BRENTFORD 2-0

After the tie at the debut, Antonio Conte’s second win in a row arrives on the Tottenham bench in the Premier League and the Spurs, with one game less after the postponement of the match against Burnley due to snow, bring the Champions area closer to just two points from West Ham fourth. Against Brentford at home, the start is downhill for Tottenham, with the guests giving the advantage thanks to Canos’s own goal in the 12th minute. Conte’s team plays well and tries to kill the match with Hojbjerg and Kane, but has to wait for the 65th minute to close the accounts with Son’s doubling. Brentford tries to reopen the accounts but Lloris is careful about Toney in the final and then the Spurs can rejoice and resume dreaming of the run-up to the Europe that counts.

MANCHESTER UNITED 3-2 ARSENAL

While waiting for Ralf Rangnick to sit on the Manchester United bench (he will officially debut this Sunday against Crystal Palace), the Red Devils prevail in the big match of the fourteenth day against an excellent Arsenal. As always, Cristiano Ronaldo leads his team with a decisive brace that brings him to 801 career goals and overturns the Gunners. It was the guests who took the lead in the 13th minute with Smith Rowe, then Bruno Fernandes equalized in the 44th minute and CR7 signed the 2-1 in the 52nd minute. Odeegard, however, immediately re-establishes parity after just two minutes and then a penalty is needed for Carrick’s men, today for the last time on the bench, with the usual Ronaldo scoring from 11 meters. Arteta also throws Lacazette and Saka into the fray but it is not enough and Arsenal therefore remains at 23 points, while United goes back to 21 in the Europe area.