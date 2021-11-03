Conte: “With Inter I closed the Juve cycle, now I bring Tottenham to the top” | News

Speaking exclusively on Spurs TV, Antonio Conte said: “First of all thank you, for me it is a great pleasure, a great honor to become the coach of Tottenham. I think it is a great opportunity to return to England in a club of great players and, for sure, it will be a pleasure. The club e Daniel Levy they really wanted me, and I think it was an honor for me to accept this job and now, for sure, I want to repay this trust, “he added.

Asked if it was a simple decision, he replied: “Yes, actually there had been a call from Tottenham already this summer but I had just left Inter after two important, very tough seasons and it was not the right time to restarting another experience. That’s why I said ‘thank you for thinking of me, but I prefer to wait and enjoy the time with my family’. Also, emotionally, I was still involved in the experience with Inter. ”

“I was sure I needed a break, especially after two intense seasons in Italy with Inter. This experience was fantastic and in two years we won the league, got a second place in the first season and played the Europa League final. after 10 years. We broke Juventus’ winning streak nine years in a row. For sure, emotionally, it was too intense. I was sure I needed a break, and above all not to take another team at that moment. be 110 percent convinced because when I start I’m totally involved in the situation. ” Conte is looking forward to starting work with world-class training facilities and the stadium, his new home. “I arrive at a top club where the stadium, the training ground are wonderful and I think Tottenham are top in this respect. I think I can start working to bring the team on the pitch to the same level as the infrastructure. Tottenham really is. at the top, “he admitted. “You see the training ground and you want to work. I saw it today and I wanted to start working alone! This kind of situation pushes you and increases your desire to work and to do something important for the fans of this club”, he concluded.