Content focused on celebrating women arrives at Disney in March

alexander quince

Mexico City / 05.03.2022 10:05:14





Within the framework of the month of women and, specifically, on March 8 (International Women’s Day), Disney will make content created and starring women available to the public with the intention of promoting its variety of content focused on gender, inclusion, diversity and equity, celebrating women and their contribution in the area of ​​entertainment.

Among the stipulated activities, as of March 9, the streaming platform Disney+ will highlight the collaboration of women in the content grid by highlighting recently released films such as Cruella, Charm, Raya and the last dragon, Black Widow, among others, all starring women. Also, it will launch “Impact with Gal Gadot”the new Disney+ docuseries that over six episodes will follow the story of six women from different parts of the world who have generated a positive impact within their communities.

In music, starting on March 8 (and during every Tuesday of the month), Radio Disney will premiere a special edition of the Iconos podcast focused on women who have stood out in the history of international music. Artists like Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Cher, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the central theme of the section. Each capsule was reviewed by the specialized journalist Eleonora Perez Caressiwho is also the narrator. In addition, it was announced that on International Women’s Day the initiative will be launched. #WeAreTheProtagonistsfocused on honoring famous and consistent women in people’s lives.

Finally, National Geographic will present Women of 9/11, a television special that focuses on the stories of women survivors whose lives were changed by the events of September 11, 2001 in New York. Other documentaries like Genius: Aretha, Greta: the future is today and Frida: Viva la vida they can also be enjoyed on National Geographic.

Those interested in finding more Disney entertainment proposals focused on celebrating women can find them on the different social networks of the channels that are part of the entertainment company.

