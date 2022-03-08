Conte’s Tottenham overwhelms Everton: two assists for Kulusevski

LONDON – Another clear victory for the Tottenham Of With youwhich after the 4-0 with Leeds overwhelms Everton 5-0 of Lampard in the 28th day of the Premier League. Totally one-way game al Hotspur Stadium, with the hosts dominating for 90 minutes doing what they want on the pitch. The game is unlocked already at 14 ‘with the cross of Sessegnon and the unfortunate intervention of Keane who in an attempt to anticipate Kane ends up instead of scoring in his own goal. The double comes after three minutes with a fantastic one-two in between Son and the new acquisition from Juventus, Kulusevski that the South Korean needs a perfect ball. At 37 ‘comes the trio with Lloris’ long throw for Kane that face to face with Pickford not wrong. One-way first half and the second half follows the same script with the newcomer Reguilon who already scores in the 46th minute on an assist by Kulusevski. Despite the poker Conte’s team has no intention of stopping and in the 55th minute Dier crosses the crossbar first, then after a few seconds Doherty retrieves the ball and serves Kane than with a right on the fly signs the 5-0 and the personal double. Conte’s team even touches the sixth goal several times, with Everton’s defense totally at the mercy of the opposing strikers. With this result, Tottenham rises to seventh place, temporarily at -3 from Arsenal to fourth place. Instead, the nightmare continues for Everton which is only one point behind relegation zone.