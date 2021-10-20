Conte’s veto on Renzi and Calenda. L’Ulivo di Letta has already dried up

A victory in the elections and many questions for the future. Because, as soon as the sparkling wine is put away for the party, it is necessary to acknowledge that there is no room for “the great democratic alliance”, like the new mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, defined the project Enrico Letta, moreover, citing the unfortunate experience of Gad of Prodian memory, ancestor of the Union. Beyond the historical appeals, Letta, still gloating about the result in the Administrative and the return to the Chamber as a deputy, already has to deal with a puzzle scenario.

Were it up to the secretary of the Democratic Party, the games would be easy: put it all together, from the 5 Star Movement of Giuseppe Conte and Action of Carlo Calenda more Italy alive than Matteo Renzi, which moreover in Sicily is courted by the center-right of Gianfranco Miccichè. “We are for impossible challenges”, the secretary said, claiming to want to emulate “Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible”. To do this, however, one would have to be a Tom Cruise to the nth degree.

BARRED ROAD. The project, in fact, finds its way blocked on all fronts: “The citizens want there to be a broad force field, but that it is pragmatic,” said Calenda. According to the action leader, “the 5 Star Movement has disappeared” and therefore drew a parallel with the Lega and Fratelli d’Italia: “The 5 Stars, just like the sovereigns Meloni and Salvini, are unreliable in the management of the government”. Words that confirm the unwillingness to an alliance. And, on this point, Giuseppe Conte paradoxically agrees with Calenda: in the Movement no one wants to hear about a coalition with the liberals of Calenda or Renzi.

It goes on on common projects, together with the Democratic Party, avoiding embarking anyone. Conte has planted some precise stakes, confirming that in Rome and Turin the Movement will be in opposition from the center-left administrations. Nothing scandalous, given that both Gualtieri and Lorusso reiterated their intention to keep him out of the junta. And on the other hand, the reasoning, in five-star environments, is logical: we cannot contradict what has been done so far. It would be disrespectful to activists who spent their time in the election campaign.

Loading... Advertisements

Evidently, however, all this does not preclude a common path on the national level, as long as we keep the centrists at a safe distance from the Renzi or the Calenda. With a further point: the M5S does not want to turn into one of the many twigs on the Lettiano olive tree. In short, yes to the alliance but a peremptory “no” to engulfment. Because Conte wants to preserve the identity and strengthen the autonomy of the Movement. He has no intention of making him disappear in the Democratic Party.

FILM ALREADY SEEN. Therefore Letta finds himself at a crossroads with closed ballots and success gained. After having ascertained the impossibility of the olive temptation, he must decide whether to continue the path with the Five Stars, giving impetus to the project started in 2019. Or, alternatively, he must throw himself back into the arms of those who, again in 2019, gave life of two divisions. Calenda, who had recently made full votes in the European Union using the symbol of the Democratic Party, and Renzi, after he had ensured the continuation of the legislature. With the guarantee of still having a seat for himself, but above all for his loyalists. For Letta an increasingly complicated puzzle after the outcome of the Communals. A perfect Pyrrhic victory.

Read also: Conte raises the pressure on Draghi. And now he wants the minimum wage. The former prime minister checks the check for the poor. But the time is ripe for the other M5S flag.