Conti beats Signorini, De Filippi joined by Amadeus

Many direct challenges between TV big names on the weekend, Friday 24th and Saturday 25th September. And with the meter numbers that recorded some important changes compared to seven days before: Carlo Conti on Friday with ‘Tu si que vales’ outdistanced Alfonso Signorini’s GfVip, which however got a little closer to the competing program. Maria De Filippi on Saturday with ‘Tu si que vales’ saw the advantage from Rai1 diminish, with the show event from Verona conducted by Amadeus, ‘Arena Suzuki ’60 ’70’ 80 ”, which prevailed in terms of number of spectators but not by share and in the period of opposition.

In prime time on Friday Rai1 wins easy Tale e Which show, while the new episode of Grande Fratello Vip does better than the previous one on Friday. On the podium – overlapping – Nuzzi climbs

On Rai1 the second seasonal episode of ‘Tale e what show’, with Carlo Conti at the helm, Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello, Cristiano Malgioglio and Maria De Filippi imitated by Vincenzo De Lucia in the jury, and to fight Francesca Alotta, Deborah Johnson, Federica Nargi , Stefania Orlando, Alba Parietti, Dennis Fantina, I Gemelli di Guidonia (they also won the second episode), Biagio Izzo, Simone Montedoro, Pierpaolo Pretelli and Ciro Priello, had 3.787 million spectators and 21%, down by a point and a half compared to the debut.

On Canale 5 the new episode, as well as the second weekly placement of ‘Grande Fratello Vip’ with Alfonso Signorini in charge, Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli commentators, many tenants and new dynamics of confrontation and clash in the house, has achieved 2.3 million and the 15.8%, up by more than one point of share compared to seven days earlier.

Behind the flagships, on Italia1 ‘Rambo2’, with Sylvester Stallone, it received 1.169 million spectators and 5.8% share. On Rai2 ‘Ncis’ had 1.149 million and 5.2% (and then ‘Bull’ 839 thousand and 4.2%). But considering the overlapping phase, Rete 4. The crime news of ‘Quarto Grado’, with Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero running it, had 1.074 million spectators and a 6.9% share.

Loading... Advertisements

The return of Maurizio Crozza on air was not exciting. Su Nove ‘Fratelli di Crozza’ had 860,000 spectators and 4.2%, while last year it started with 1,090 million spectators and 5.1%. The presence of the new competitor inevitably suffered (slightly), but continuing to pay above all for the post-pandemic climate Diego Bianchi on La7. ‘Propaganda Live’ dropped to 660,000 spectators and 4.8%. On Rai3, the first TV film ‘I’m not a murderer’ gathered 658 thousand spectators and a 3.2% share. On Real Time ‘Bake Off Italia – Sweets in the oven’, it achieved 615 thousand spectators and a 3% share.

On Saturday it is almost a draw between De Filippi and Amadeus, who goes strong with his Suzuki event based on songs and nostalgia from Verona

On Canale 5 flexes ‘Tu si que vales’. The show with the virtual conduction Belen Rodriguez, with Alessio Sakara and Martin Castrogiovanni, and with the real one for the jurors Gerry Scotti, Maria De Filippi, Teo Mammucari and Rudy Zerbi, with Sabrina Ferilli expression of the popular jury, 3.806 million spectators and the 23.9% between 21.43 and 24.38 (down from 4.138 million viewers and 27% share of the first episode). The Canale 5 program remained overall ahead in the juxtaposition period with the rival broadcast.

On Rai1 the show ‘Arena Suzuki ’60 ’70’ 80 ‘, broadcast (also next Saturday) to celebrate thirty years of easy and dance music, with Amadeus conducting and on stage Europe, Loredana Bertè, Umberto Tozzi, Alan Sorrenti, Orietta Berti, Johnson Righeira, Sandy Marton, Maurizio Vandelli, Samantha Fox, Edoardo Vianello, Tracy Spencer, Sergio Caputo, Ivana Spagna, achieved 3.873 million spectators and a 21.9% share between 21.27 and 23.56. All other proposals remained below one million.

On the podium was the first of the Rai2 series (‘The Rookie’ 988 thousand spectators with 4.9% and Bull 897 thousand and 4.5%). But it was the third goal that did well.

‘Guess who’s coming to dinner’, with Sabrina Giannini committed to sustainability, attracted 815,000 spectators with a 4.3% share, beating the films. On Italia 1 ‘Space Jam’ collected 710 thousand spectators 3.6%. On Rete4 ‘Agent 007 From Russia with love’, with Sean Connery, had 585,000 spectators with a 3.3% share. Finally on La7 the ‘Downton Abbey’ series brought home 265 thousand spectators with a 1.6% share.