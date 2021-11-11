Conti Generali, the numbers for the first nine months of 2021

The insurance company ended the January-September period with a net profit of € 2.25 billion, up 74% compared to the same months last year

General announced the financial results for the first nine months of 2021. The management of the insurance company confirmed the operational and financial indications for the entire year already communicated previously.

In detail, the insurance company ended the January-September period with a net profit of € 2.25 billion, an increase of 74% compared to the 1.3 billion recorded in the same months of the previous year. The consensus of the analysts, published on the Generali website, indicated a final result of 2.13 billion euros, with a range between 2 and 2.27 billion euros.

On the rise the Operating income, which amounted to 4.4 billion euros, 10% more than what was achieved in the first nine months of 2020. Also in this case, the figure was higher than the consensus of analysts (4.24 billion euros) .

THE total gross premiums they rose 6.4% to 54.9 billion euros, thanks to growth in both the life business (+ 6.5%) and the year business (+ 6.2%). The consensus of the analysts indicated gross premiums of 53.98 billion euros.

At the end of September 2021 the net assets of Generali amounted to 29.25 billion euros, down from 30.03 billion at the beginning of the year. On the same date the Asset Under Management overall, they amounted to 682.14 billion euros, recording an increase of 4.2% compared to 31 December 2020.

Also at the end of September the Solvency II Ratio (which represents the regulatory vision of group capital and is based on the use of the internal model only for the companies that have obtained the relative approval by IVASS, and on the standard formula for the other companies) was equal to 233%, from 224% at the beginning of the year.

In light of the results for the nine months of 2021, the group confirms the objective of 2018-2021 compound annual growth in earnings per share between 6% and 8%%. An expected return on capital (ROE) in 2021 is also expected to be greater than 11.5%. The objective of paying the cumulative dividends 2019-2021 between 4.5 and 5 billion euros was achieved with the disbursement of the second tranche of the 2019 dividend recently made.



