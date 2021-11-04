Conti Leonardo, the numbers for the first nine months and the estimates for 2021

Leonardo ended the period under review with growing revenues and improving profitability. In addition, management confirmed the financial estimates for 2021

The aerospace company ended the review period with revenues for 9.56 billion euros, an increase of 6% compared to 9.03 billion obtained in the first three quarters of the previous year. Leonardo specified that turnover was driven by the trend in Defense and Security Electronics and Helicopters, only partially mitigated by the planned reduction in Aerostructures which continues to be affected by the decline in production rates on the B787 and ATR.

The Operating income it jumped from 395 million to 445 million euros, with a significant increase in all business sectors with the exception of Aerostructures, due to the higher volumes of revenues and the improvement in profitability; margins rose to 4.7%.

Leonardo ended the January-September period with Net income (excluding minority interests) of 228 million euros, an improvement on the 136 million recorded in the first nine months of 2020.

In the solo third quarter revenues rose from 3.15 billion to 3.22 billion euros, while net profit fell from 77 million to 52 million euros.

At the end of September 2021 thenet debt of Leonardo had risen to 4.69 billion euros, mainly due to the negative trend in cash flow (1.39 billion euros in cash absorption in the first nine months of 2021) which is affected by the usual seasonality.

Also at the end of September 2021 the order book it was equal to 35.24 billion euros, an amount that ensures coverage in terms of production equivalent to approximately 2.5 years; in the January-September period, Leonardo acquired orders for € 9.27 billion.

In detail, management it expects revenues of between 13.8 and 14.3 billion euros, up compared to 2020 thanks to the contribution of new orders and the development of portfolio activities on military / government programs, in particular EFA Kuwait. Profitability is also expected to increase, with EBITA between 1.08 and 1.13 billion euros, supported by the growth in volumes and the confirmation of excellent levels of industrial profitability in the main business areas.

L’net debt should be reduced to 3.2 billion euros, assuming no dividend payment for the year 2020 and in the absence of extraordinary operations, in addition to a cash generation of around 100 million euros.

Leonardo estimates total orders for about 14 billion euros.



