Conti released 97% of data obtained from Costa Rica

for the nation

The Conti cybercriminal group assured, this Saturday afternoon, that it had already released 97% of the information it had obtained from the different Costa Rican websites. The latest data released corresponds to files from the Alajuela Interuniversity headquarters, where you can see schedules, tours, purchases, appointments, announcements, laboratories, logos and the agenda of the study center, according to the communication.

“It is not something surprising, it is something that we were waiting for. If they got into the house and stole things, well, this was already foreseen. They said they were going to publish, this was to be expected. We must focus on insurance so that no more happens, not on what has already been extracted,” said Jorge Mora Flores, director of Digital Governance of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Telecommunications (Micitt), at a press conference.

And added that, in the previous update, Conti had said to go for 84% of the information released. However, when you look at the amount of data revealed, that number stays the same, without any variation, at 661.28 gigabytes. “They just changed the advance bar, but kept the amount released. It seems that they made an announcement without having updated the information, “explained Mora.

Inside the stolen there are data from the Ministry of Labor that were already public information, sections of a database of the Ministry of Finance and different files of the Alajuela Interuniversity headquarters and the Development Fund and Family Allowances (Fodesaf).

For her part, the Minister of Science and Technology, Paola Vega, recalled that there have been no more violations of public information in the last 12 days, despite different attempts.