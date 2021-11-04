Conti Tenaris, the numbers for the first nine months of 2021. There is an interim dividend

The numbers for the period January-September showed a strong improvement in turnover and profitability. The coupon will be $ 0.13 per share.

Tenaris released the financial results for the first nine months and the third quarter of 2021. The numbers for the period January-September highlighted a strong improvement in turnover and profitability.

The leaders expect further sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, with a confirmation of the current levels of margins.

Based on the quarterly results, Tenaris’s management proposed the distribution of an interim dividend 2022.

Tenaris, the numbers for the first nine months of 2021

In detail, the company concluded the January-September period with revenues for $ 4.46 billion, up 11% compared to $ 4.02 billion in the first three quarters of the previous year. The company’s turnover benefited from increased sales in Europe and the Americas.

The roperational result of Tenaris, which went from a red of 670.46 million to a positive value of 434.19 million dollars.

Tenaris ended the first nine months of 2021 with a Net income of 730.16 million dollars, a result that compares with the red of 740.98 million recorded in the same period last year.

Tenaris, the numbers for the third quarter of 2021

In the third quarter only i revenues of Tenaris jumped 73%, from 1.01 billion to 1.75 billion dollars; on a sequential basis (compared to the second quarter of 2021) revenues increased by 15%, mainly thanks to the resumption of activities in North and South America.

There marginality (Ebitda margin) rose from 19.7% to 21.6%.

The final results, which went from a loss of 32.95 million to a profit of 329.87 million dollars.

Tenaris, the balance sheet figures at the end of September 2021

At the end of September 2021 the net financial position it was positive for 830 million dollars, compared to 1.1 billion at the beginning of the year.

In the January-September period, Tenaris’s operating activities generated a cash flow of 73.05 million dollars, while the total investments they amounted to 170.87 million.

Tenaris, the indications for 2021

Tenaris management expects further sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, led by North America, where the market has absorbed the oversupply of OCTG (pipes used in the oil sector) and prices are rising.

Furthermore, the summits foresee that theEbitda margin can be confirmed at current levels, as the increase in prices should offset the increase in costs for raw materials and energy.

Tenaris, there is an interim dividend

Based on the quarterly results, Tenaris’s management has proposed the distribution of a interim dividend 2022 (relating to the 2021 financial year) of $ 0.13 per share, for a total amount of 153 million dollars.

The coupon will be detached Monday 22 November 2021 and payment on November 24th.



