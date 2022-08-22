continue to issue additional stimulus checks in 10 states

There are already 10 states that continue to issue additional stimulus checks in the United States after the pandemic. That money was the livelihood of many families, especially at the most critical moment of the incidence of Covid-19 in the nation.Prices rose disproportionately at that time in key items for home maintenance. Food, fuel, among other products, showed skyrocketing prices in the aforementioned stage.

Official data released by the Census Bureau in the United States reveals that stimulus checks saved many people from poverty. The figure goes beyond the 11 million residents rescued in 2021.

After this difficult financial situation, suffered by multiple families throughout the country, several states decided to promote stimulus programs to help their inhabitants.

States that issue the checks and requirements to qualify

In Virginia they will be able to receive $500.00 USD as a tax refund. $250.00 USD is granted in cases of individual tax return and $500.00 USD for the joint one.

The inhabitants of New Mexico benefit from a new law signed by their governor, Michelle Lujan, last March. For married couples who file a joint return, $500.00 USD will be reimbursed. Heads of households and surviving spouses with incomes of less than $150,000 USD will also have an advantage.

In New Jersey, thanks also to its governor, eligible residents receive up to $500.00 USD as a rebate for the middle class.

The State of Maine supports a payment between $850.00 USD and $1700.00 USD. The lowest figure is for singles and the highest is for couples.

Indiana issues a refund of $125.00 USD to its eligible taxpayers. Meanwhile, Illinois launched a family assistance plan amounting to $1.83 billion. Likewise, the sales tax was reduced from 6.25% to 1.25%.

Meanwhile, in Florida, $450.00 USD checks are sent to caregiver families, welfare programs or foster parents.

In Delaware, a one-time payment of $300.00 USD is made to those who have already filed their 2021 tax return.

In Colorado, a tax refund is between $750.00 USD and $1,500.00 USD. Finally, in California those eligible will receive between $200.00 USD and 1,050.00 USD. Its residents must have up-to-date income statements for recent years.