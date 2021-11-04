Continuity of care, agreement signed with general practitioners

The new provincial agreement with the trade unions of general practitioners proposed by the councilor for health was signed in Trento, Stefania Segnana, in order to face the growing difficulties in permanently guaranteeing the continuity of care service in all the offices of the provincial territory, due to the lack of doctors available to take on positions.

An Agreement had already been signed in March 2020 which had introduced a series of extraordinary measures to address the situation of shortage both in primary care and in continuity of care. The new provincial agreement strengthens some measures and facilitates the taking on of offices by several categories of doctors.

The Province and the Health Authority they also committed themselves to providing more support to doctors, including by making service cars available and improving the safety of the offices.

“We are working with the company and trade unions of general practitioners whom I thank – explains councilor Stefania Segnana in a note – also for concluding an agreement aimed at further encouraging associations between professionals, with significant investments to guarantee support for administrative and nursing staff to doctors ”.