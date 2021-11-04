Health

Continuity of care, agreement signed with general practitioners

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read

The new provincial agreement with the trade unions of general practitioners proposed by the councilor for health was signed in Trento, Stefania Segnana, in order to face the growing difficulties in permanently guaranteeing the continuity of care service in all the offices of the provincial territory, due to the lack of doctors available to take on positions.

An Agreement had already been signed in March 2020 which had introduced a series of extraordinary measures to address the situation of shortage both in primary care and in continuity of care. The new provincial agreement strengthens some measures and facilitates the taking on of offices by several categories of doctors.

The Province and the Health Authority they also committed themselves to providing more support to doctors, including by making service cars available and improving the safety of the offices.

“We are working with the company and trade unions of general practitioners whom I thank – explains councilor Stefania Segnana in a note – also for concluding an agreement aimed at further encouraging associations between professionals, with significant investments to guarantee support for administrative and nursing staff to doctors ”.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

To try to stimulate slow metabolism in menopause and help us get back in shape, here are some natural solutions

3 days ago

Not milk, but these 2 foods would be more appropriate to prevent osteoporosis

4 days ago

Rare diseases, consolidated text approved: this is what it contains

1 day ago

This is the energetic and stimulating drink that reduces physical and mental fatigue as well as relieving the sense of hunger

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button