Health

Continuity of care: new agreement signed with general practitioners

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
The new Provincial Agreement with i Unions of general practitioners proposed by the provincial health councilor, Stefania Segnana, to cope with the growing difficulties in permanently guaranteeing the continuity of care service in all the offices of the provincial territory, due to the lack of doctors available to take on positions.

An Agreement had already been signed in March 2020 which introduced a series of extraordinary measures to address the situation of shortage both in primary care and in continuity of care. The new Provincial Agreement strengthens some measures and facilitates the assumption of positions by several categories of doctors.

The Province and the Health Authority have also committed themselves to supporting doctors more, also by making service cars available and by enhancing the safety of the offices. “We are working with the Company and the Unions of General Practitioners whom I thank – explains the commissioner Stefania Segnana – also to conclude an agreement aimed at providing greater incentives for associations between professionals, with significant investments to guarantee the support of administrative and nursing staff to doctors “.

