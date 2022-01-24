When spring arrives and brings the first heat with it, physical energy drops. We contact our doctor, who suggests a restorative treatment, even natural based on vitamins and minerals. But, if weakness grips us out of season and, above all, frequently, it could be alarming. Continuous weakness and a sense of fatigue could in the long run manifest this often underestimated but perfidious disease. As doctors and experts always say, it is better to prevent and leave nothing to chance. Let’s see in this article what could be one of the causes of chronic weakness.

Fatigue and muscle aches

Fatigue and muscle aches are often combined. They could also be a symptom of the flu this season. But, as experts recall, they could manifest a disease that should not be overlooked. Fibromyalgia. It usually affects adult women the most and what is worrying is how it arrives:

both slowly, like many diseases, acting in silence;

both suddenly, even after periods of high stress.

We have defined it as “perfidious”, fibromyalgia, because it is still partly hidden from science. One of those diseases that are still engaging researchers around the world. Caused by a whole series of linked factors, this disease, in most cases, starts with normal physical pains. As we said at the beginning, it manifests itself with weakness and muscle aches. Even more difficult to guess if the affected person plays sports. Also because it worsens and increases the pain when pressure is put on the painful muscle part. Like a trauma, injury or contracture.

How to understand and intervene

Science currently does not provide for preventive measures. But it suggests the terms within which we should raise the attention threshold and turn to doctors: 90 days of continuous symptoms. However, we must not act randomly, going to take drugs without routine tests and visits. When diagnosed, this disease must be treated with certain drugs, including antidepressants. The only consolation, as the doctors remember: one should not die of fibromyalgia. But, pay attention to the indirect effects of his pains, which could also lead to excessive acts, which should never be performed.

