Games

Contra Anniversary Collection confirms all these physical editions

Photo of James James49 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Again, we bring a message that has been published recently and is related to one of the most outstanding titles in the catalog available on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Against Anniversary Collection.

Apparently, this published post allows us to know all the different formats of the physical edition which is on its way. It is being prepared by Limited Run Games, reservations open on April 29, 2022 and they look really good.

You can take a look for yourself right below:

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our full coverage of this game here.

Via.

Source link

Photo of James James49 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

All about the rumor that Nintendo is working on Game Boy and Game Boy Advance emulators for Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

I have discovered a Souls where the combat system is based on music, and its first details make me need to play it right now

5 hours ago

Insomniac congratulates fan working on a Ratchet & Clank remaster

5 hours ago

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection confirms this limited edition

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button