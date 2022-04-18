Contra Anniversary Collection confirms all these physical editions

Again, we bring a message that has been published recently and is related to one of the most outstanding titles in the catalog available on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Against Anniversary Collection.

Apparently, this published post allows us to know all the different formats of the physical edition which is on its way. It is being prepared by Limited Run Games, reservations open on April 29, 2022 and they look really good.

You can take a look for yourself right below:

The Classic Edition includes a retro-style dust sleeve, a reversible poster, a soundtrack CD & a copy of the game for PS4 or Switch, all in a classic Konami silver box with art by Tom duBois! Pre-orders open 4/29. Learn more + Wishlist: https://t.co/4kXdu4H3Qa pic.twitter.com/tFfCpnlu6L — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 18, 2022

The Ultimate Edition includes items from the Classic & Hard Corps Editions, plus a Steelbook, acrylic standees, enamel pins, a History of Contra Book and more! Pre-orders open 4/29. Learn more + Wishlist: https://t.co/4kXdu4H3Qa pic.twitter.com/f3Wk66OM98 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 18, 2022

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our full coverage of this game here.

