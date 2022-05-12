Contract for Medical and Health Management. Fp Cgil and Uil Fpl launch a platform for renewal: “Enhancing salaries, careers and improving rights and protections”

In view of the new policy act, the two unions launch their proposals for the renewal of the 2019-2021 contract. The requests include “raising the level of salaries, continuing along the path of enhancing careers and guaranteeing the same protections reserved for all staff in the medical, veterinary, health and health professions” management. GO TO THE PLATFORM

11 MAY –

A trade union platform for negotiations on the renewal of the contract of doctors, veterinarians and managers of the National Health Service, for the three-year period 2019/2021. This is what Fp Cgil and Uil Fpl launched today with the aim, in view of the new policy act, to “complete the work started with the previous contract to enhance the careers of NHS managers and improve rights and safeguards” .

The proposals at a glance:

– raise the level of salaries by intervening primarily on the fixed and recurring parts;

– continue along the path of enhancing professional careers throughout the entire working life, also providing for the introduction of mechanisms for assigning positions starting from the overcoming of the probationary period, thus improving the attractiveness of the NHS for young people professionals;

– guarantee the same protections reserved for all personnel of the medical, veterinary, health and health professions management, which also include managers of social workers of the NHS, by virtue of the recent regulatory interpretations that provide for their placement in the managerial sector of the area health;

– update the regulatory part and raise the system of protection and rights of those who work in healthcare;

– define contractual instruments that face and contrast the scourge of aggression and guarantee adequate levels of safety in the workplace;

– return resources and strengthen regional confrontation and supplementary bargaining, continuing the work of regaining a balanced and complete system of trade union relations, which began with the CGIL-CISL-UIL / Government agreement of 11/30/2016.

– give answers to the problem of workloads increasingly at the limit of sustainability, also in relation to the increase in the average age of professionals, with a view to increasing the quality and safety of care and a better reconciliation of times of life and work;

– enhance the role of the joint body by providing for the expansion of the field of intervention also with regard to organizational or reorganization choices that directly impact on the working methods of professionals.

Furthermore, the two unions believe it “indispensable that, in the desirable provision of harmonization of the working relationships of doctors, veterinarians and health care professionals of the NHS, also through the availability of current general practitioners and outpatient specialists to switch to the National Collective Labor Agreement, the various contracts contain elements of communication and homogenization starting with the mutual recognition of the length of service gained by the professionals “.

May 11, 2022

