Contract torn after a selfie at the gym, club and angry fans: We fired him

The player takes a selfie in the gym during training, unleashing the ire of the fans and the club. The company does not think twice: “We fired him”.

The dream of playing for a prestigious club vanished due to a selfie in the gym. A photo later published on his social account that did not please both the fans and the club. L’Eskişehirspora team that plays in the TFF 2 Lig, or the third series of the Turkish football championship, did not think twice before providing for the immediate dismissal of Egehan Has. The latter is 15 years old and played as a goalkeeper in the Under 17 of the club, but his contract was torn.

That photo in the gym caused quite a stir as Has was wearing a Nike t-shirt Galatasaray. There was a lot of furious reactions on social media from Eskişehirspor fans and the club acted quickly. In an official note, the third division team wrote: “Egehan Has, one of our young people, he was fired from our club because he posted a photo in a private gym on his social accounts showing another team’s shirt “.

The gesture of the Galatasaray fans: “Let’s put him under contract”

A decision that surprised everyone, even the player himself who replied through a story on Instagram: “Thanks for your support messages” addressing all those who have seen in the photo of the player with the prestigious Galatasaray shirt, just an innocent gesture of a 15-year-old boy.

That’s why, ironically, it was Galatasaray supporters who comforted the young goalkeeper urging their club to register the player. Galatasaray are one of the most successful clubs in Turkey and are involved in several rivalries with the other clubs in Istanbul: Fenerbahce and Besiktas. A similar episode also happened last year in Belgium when Didier Lamkel Ze showed up at Royal Antwerp wearing the shirt of rivals Anderlecht.