Contrary to online posts, Taylor Swift film is being screened in Israel

As some celebrities issued statements in response to the Israel-Hamas war, a video posted on social media falsely claimed that pop star Taylor Swift had stopped screening her new film in Israel. But the screening appeared unavailable in Israel due to technical difficulties with the showtime schedule. Screenings of the film continue in Israel.

Some celebrities have made public statements of support for Israelis and concern for Gaza residents amid the fighting between Israel and Hamas, which began with the Palestinian militant group’s attack on Israel on October 7.

The Associated Press reported on November 6, citing the Gaza Health Ministry, that more than 10,000 Palestinians had died, and about 1,400 in Israel. The AP said the Gaza Health Ministry “does not differentiate between combatants and civilians”, while most of the Israelis killed in the Hamas surprise attack on October 7 were civilians.

As we’ve written before, the conflict has fueled a firestorm of misinformation on social media, and online claims have recently shed light on one of America’s most popular cultural figures.

A video was posted on Instagram on November 6, with the caption, “Taylor Swift stops by Eraz film screening in Israel,” referring to the singer-songwriter’s concert tour movie. The Instagram video is narrated by celebrity news vlogger Rivette Soro. In the video, Soro says, “It looks like Taylor Swift has canceled the ‘Eraz’ tour screening in Israel until further notice.” The post has received more than 6,800 likes.

In the video, Soro shared a screenshot from the film’s official website, in which searching for screenings in Israel returns the error message, “All screenings for this country have been postponed until further notice.”

Many commenters expressed support for Swift, believing Soro’s post to be accurate. “Great job!” One user wrote.

But the claim is false. As entertainment news site TMZ reported, technical difficulties – not a political statement – ​​had made the Showtime schedule, managed by a third-party company, unavailable in Israel. The website now shows multiple results for screening in Israel.

An article in the Jerusalem Post on November 6 included interviews with Swift’s Israeli fans who watched the film in Jerusalem over the weekend. Even though the website said that screenings in Israel were postponed, they were still taking place.

We were unable to reach Swift’s representatives for comment.

Swift has faced pressure to speak out from both sides of the conflict. As Newsweek reports, some of Swift’s fans recently started using the hashtag #SwiftiesForPalestine on X, formerly known as Twitter. Meanwhile, the state of Israel’s verified X account has urged Swift to call for the return of an Israeli host who is a fan of the pop star.

