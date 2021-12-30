Contribution for closed activities: the amounts of refreshments are online

Non-repayable contributions for discos and businesses closed in 2021 due to Covid: 8 thousand euros in refreshments for the first ones, from 3 thousand to 12 thousand for the others.

With a provision of the Inland Revenue of 29 December, the amounts of non-repayable grant reserved for discos e closed activities (due to the pandemic and related anti Covid provisions) for at least 100 days from 1 January and 25 July 2021 and the surcharge for discos, provided for in Article 2 of the Support decree-BIS.

Amounts Cfp

Taking into account the resources available and the applications received, the following were established amounts for the two types of refreshments:

surcharge for discos for VAT numbers active as of 23 July 2021 and with prevalent activity identified by the Ateco 2007 code “93.29.10” (discos, dance halls, night club and similar): refreshment equal to 8,661 euros for each beneficiary (the maximum limit was instead set at 25 thousand euros).

for VAT numbers active as of 23 July 2021 and with prevalent activity identified by the Ateco 2007 code “93.29.10” (discos, dance halls, night club and similar): refreshment equal to for each beneficiary (the maximum limit was instead set at 25 thousand euros). contribution for closed activities for economic entities with an active VAT number as of May 26, 2021 and prevalent activity identified by the Ateco 2007 codes listed in Annex 1 of the interministerial Ministerial Decree of September 9, 2021: whole amount due.

Refreshments closed activities

Refreshments for closed activities 1 September 2021



Based on the requirements and rules provided, the refreshment (for gyms, sports facilities, theme parks, theatrical and cinematographic events, culture and art, fairs and ceremonies) was calculated taking as a reference the revenues / fees relating to the 2019 tax period according to the following criterion:

3,000 euros with revenues and fees of up to 400 thousand euros (including startups without revenues / fees);

7,500 euros from 400 thousand to one million euros

12,000 euros over one million euros.