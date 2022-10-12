Contributions to the Dominican treasury by Venezuelan migrants

The tax revenue generated by the Venezuelan migration in the country they amount to 2,134,490,013 pesos (39,897,010 dollars), which would respectively represent a contribution of 0.351% of the national tax collection of current income for the year 2021, according to the “Economic impact study of the migration Venezuelan in the Dominican Republic: reality vs. potential” presented yesterday.

“In general terms, the tax impact is positive, and there are several items of high consumption by this sector of the population that contribute greatly to the treasury,” reads the conclusions of the report, which explains that the impact occurs, mainly, for the taxes paid by the population when consuming goods and services in the economy.

For this, direct taxes (on income, on property and family health insurance) and indirect taxes (on the transfer of industrialized goods and services, and the selective consumption tax) by the Venezuelan migrant population were analyzed.

Potential economic impact

The fiscal impact on the consumption side would be higher if there was an adequate socioeconomic insertion of the Venezuelan migrants, it was determined. To measure it, the main assumption was that the entire Venezuelan migrant population achieves a regular migratory status.

In addition, it is considered that the consumption patterns remain in the same proportions raised in the measurement of the real impact. Thus, the estimated potential impact of the migration Venezuelan in the aggregate demand, discounting the sending of remittances, would be 18,762,094,804 pesos.

With respect to the potential tax collection for the treasury for direct and indirect taxes from the income and consumption of Venezuelans residing in the country, this would amount to 2,695,583,481 pesosa figure that represents 0.62% of all tax revenue in the Dominican Republic from these types of taxes by Venezuelans.

It may interest you

They are also an expense.

The study also found that the migration Venezuela, in addition to its contribution, represents an expense for the Dominican economy.

It was estimated that Venezuelans in the country spend 366,320,675 pesos (6,847,115 dollars) on education and 348,419,232 pesos (6,512,509 dollars) in health through the Social Security Treasury (TSS).

population characteristics

Through the results of the surveys, the Venezuelan population in the Dominican Republic presents almost equal figures between men (50.03%) and women (49.97%).

In terms of job placement, 57.54% of the Venezuelan migrant population has tertiary level degrees or higher.

It may interest you

However, one of the barriers that could be identified in the study that prevents the professional practice of Venezuelan migrantsdespite being in full capacity to perform certain types of work, is the difficulty of being able to validate the titles, mainly due to costs, time and required documentation.

Another barrier that has been expressed has been the limited percentage of hiring foreign labor, the lack of support networks to connect the available migrant labor supply with the private sector and even, on occasion, the regularization to be able to access the benefits granted by the formal jobs, it was determined.