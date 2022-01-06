Control has an official release date – Nerd4.life

Pagan: Control, The second one DLC from Far Cry 6, has a date of exit Official: will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Google Stadia starting January 11, at no additional cost for Season Pass owners or as a separate purchase.

If you’ve read our review of Vaas: Insanity, you’ll know that Ubisoft’s formula for these DLCs definitely makes sense for fans of the Far Cry series looking for abundant fanservice, and adventure starring. Pagan Min will certainly be no exception.

“Players will be able to take on the role of Pagan Min, the iconic villain from Far Cry 4, in a brand new roguelite-inspired experience that takes place in the depths of the villain’s tormented psyche,” reads the official release.

Pagan: Control, the protagonist Pagan Min

“Blending intense action and storytelling, Pagan: Control will offer players a unique opportunity to explore Pagan’s mind, learn more about his past and confront familiar faces as he struggles to break free from his cycle of guilt and regret.”

“Joseph: Collapse, the third and final DLC to be released as part of the Season Pass, will be available later this year and will allow players to immerse themselves in the mind of the Far Cry 5 villain. “