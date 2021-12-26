Control is the free game today, here are the requirements and details – Nerd4.life

Tech

Control is the free game today, here are the requirements and details

Epic Games Store released a new free PC game today, December 26, 2021. It’s about Control Standard Edition, i.e. the version without the DLCs. Let’s see all the details on the requirements and the game.

First of all, know that you can claim today’s free game, Control, directly through the Epic Games Store Launcher or through the official website at this address.

Jesse Faden levitating in one of the Control locations

Now, let’s see the minimum requirements Control PC:

  • Operating system: Windows 7, 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350
  • Memory: 8 GB of RAM
  • Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Memory: 42 GB of available space
  • Additional Notes: Widescreen support 21: 9 / Unlimited frame-rate / G-Sync / Freesync support

Let’s now move on to recommended requirements Control PC:

  • Operating system: Windows 10, 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-7600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
  • Memory: 16 GB of RAM
  • Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660/1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 AMD | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 2060
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Memory: 42 GB of available space
  • Additional Notes: Widescreen support 21: 9 / Unlimited frame-rate / G-Sync / Freesync support

Control is a third-person action-adventure game developed by Remedy Entertainment. As Jesse Faden, we will have to explore the Federal Bureau of Control, which is in charge of keeping paranormal events in the United States under control. Together with an invisible entity linked to us, we will have to make our way through enemies possessed by an unearthly force, using a shape-shifting weapon and powers such as levitation, telekinesis and mind control.

You can read our review of the PC version of Control here.

